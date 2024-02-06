5 players Lakers can acquire before NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The LA Lakers need a boost heading into the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8. With the team sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, if the season were to end today, the team would have to compete in the play-in tournament. As such, the expectation is that they will look to bolster their roster before the 2/8 deadline.

At the same time, there have also been questions about LeBron James' future with the team given his recent hourglass emoji on Twitter. In addition, James also fueled speculation that he may be unhappy by wearing a New York Knicks towel after the two teams played earlier this month.

As we approach the trade deadline, here are five players the Lakers could look to acquire to bolster their postseason chances.

Five players the Lakers can acquire before the 2/8 deadline

#5: Danilio Gallinari

Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks

Danilo Gallinari was recently traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he has since played five games for the team. His return from injury this season, which has seen him play 31 games so far, is the first time he's suited up since the 2021-22 season.

Despite that, his name has come up in trade talks, with LA reportedly interested in acquiring him. Although some have questioned the move given that Gallinari missed all of last season, the Lakers could look to role the dice.

#4: Jordan Clarkson

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson has continued to be mentioned as a player who could be dealt before the trade deadline. Although the Utah Jazz have begun to improve on their standing in the West, something needs to change for them to be considered postseason contenders.

With a high motor that allows him to pop-off for big scoring nights, Clarkson could help open up the Lakers offense. The big question is whether LA will meet Utah's asking price after extending Clarkson this offseason.

#3: Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets

Dorian Finney-Smith, despite missing the past four games due to an injury, has been a player whose name has continued to surface in trade talks. With a high-efficiency that makes him a top-tier 3-and-D player, it's no surprise LA is interested in him.

With Finney-Smith considered day-to-day, the Lakers could look to trade for him in anticipation of him returning after the All-Star break. This would also give him an extra week to recover; however, LA must pull the trigger beforehand.

#2: Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

Bruce Brown recently found himself traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors, who seem to be in no rush to trade him given his contract. Despite that, his services would be greatly appreciated in LA, where he could add perimeter shooting and defense.

Although Toronto has struggled this season, the team could opt to sit on Brown in hopes of fueling a late-season push. If this were to be the case, the Lakers would have to offer an enticing package.

#1: Andre Drummond

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond has proven himself as one of the most efficient backup centers in the game, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game in just 15.8 minutes per game. The four-time rebounding champion has impressed with the Chicago Bulls and would be a perfect fit for the Lakers.

In addition, the general consensus seems to be that the Bulls are in need of a trade before the deadline, meaning they may be receptive to a trade. Whether the Lakers can meet their asking price, of course, remains to be seen.

Although Adrian Wojnarowski predicted that this year's trade deadline could be less eventful than years past, that could change between now and Feb. 8. With a number of teams eager to go from playoff hopefuls to true contenders, trades may start flying at the eleventh hour.

If the LA Lakers want to improve their standing in the second half of the season, a trade seems like a must. Whether it's enough to make them championship contenders, only time will tell.

