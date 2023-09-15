5 players Lakers signed to an extension this offseason

The LA Lakers were busy this offseason and were one of the most active teams in the market. The 17-time NBA champions made a series of moves to bolster their roster, and should start the season as one of the favorites to dethrone the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers kept their core together under new lucrative deals, while they brought in key role players like Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent, with the latter making it to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat last year.

With that in mind, let's look at five players the Lakers signed to contract extensions this summer.

5 players that re-signed with the Lakers this offseason

#1, Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt became the last player to sign a contract extension with the Lakers this summer. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $48 million, which is fully guaranteed and has a player option in the final year.

Vanderbilt, who had averages of 7.2 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 26 games last season, was on an expiring contract worth $4.6 million. The Lakers now signed him to a contract that will let him earn about $12 million per year.

This is a team-friendly deal for the team, as Jared Vanderbilt was eligible for a four-year extension that would cost the 17-time champions up to $75 million.

#2, D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is set for the first full season of his second stint with the franchise after rejoining the team in February via a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell would hit free agency this summer, but eventually agreed to a deal to return to the team. The new deal is for two years and $36 million. Russell will earn $17.3 million next season and has a player option for 2024/25 worth $18.7 million.

The Lakers expect him to be more consistent this year, as his scoring averages fell from 17.4 ppg in the regular season to just 6.3 ppg in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Nuggets.

#3, Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura became a key player in the Lakers' deep playoff run with his all-around game, and the team rewarded him with a new deal this summer.

Hachimura agreed to a three-year deal worth $51 million, which will tip off this year. The Japanese forward will earn $15.7 million this season, while his salary will increase to $17 million in 2024/25 and $18.2 million in the 2025/26 season, respectively.

Hachimura had 12.2 ppg in the postseason, on 48.7% from beyond the arc, and coach Darvin Ham expects similar numbers this year.

#4, Austin Reaves

A fan favorite and one of the best players on the roster, Austin Reaves will stay with the franchise long-term. He signed a four-year, $56 million early bird max deal this summer.

The deal includes a player option for the final year, worth $14.8 million. Before that he is set to earn $12 million this year, $12.9 million in 2024/25 and $13.9 million in 2025/26.

The Lakers view Austin Reaves, who averaged 13.0 ppg in the regular season and 16.9 ppg in the playoffs, as a cornerstone player moving forward.

#5, Anthony Davis

The front office managed to keep Anthony Davis, long-term. Davis agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $186 million. This is the largest annual deal in NBA history, with a salary of $62 million per year.

Under the new agreement, Anthony Davis should stay with the team through 2028, on a total of $269.8 million.

Davis is set to earn $40.6 million this year and $43.2 million in 2024/25 before his new deal kicks off in the summer of 2025.