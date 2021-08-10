5 players who have led the NBA in assists-per-game in multiple seasons

Playmaking is definitely one of the most important tools an NBA player can have, especially in an era driven by long-range shooters. Anytime a player can make opposing defenses collapse and find open teammates, that playmaking ability will be highly-rewarded by NBA teams.

Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry are definitely at the top of the league in terms of getting the most attention from opposing defenses.

Some at a higher level than others are capable of finding teammates for open shots and creating good chances for their team.

Top five players who led the NBA in assists-per-game multiple times

Current point guards like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are always putting up a high number of assists and creating chances for teammates. Westbrook, on his side, just led the NBA in assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA season and is always close to double-digit assists or over.

In this article, we will look at five players who have led the NBA in assists per game multiple times. From the NBA's first season (when the league was known as the Basketball Association of America) to the 1968-69 campaign, the assists king was determined by the assists total.

This piece will consider players who led the league in assists per game, even if they did not necessarily win the assists title in certain years before the 1968-69 season.

A total of 12 NBA players have won the assists title on multiple occasions. In this article, we will take the five at the top of the list. The ones out of the Top 5 are Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Kevin Porter, Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, Andy Phillip, and Guy Rodgers.

#5 Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd #2 of the Dallas Mavericks after winning the 2011 NBA Finals.

In 19 NBA seasons, Jason Kidd surely proved to be a triple-double machine and one of the best playmakers in league history. Although it isn't often remembered, Kidd led the New Jersey Nets to two consecutive NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 without really having massive help.

Throughout his entire career, Kidd led the NBA in assists per game five times, three with the Phoenix Suns and twice with the New Jersey Nets.

Kidd is second in the all-time assists table with 12,091 dishes, becoming one of only two players to ever reach 12,000 assists in his career.

#4 Steve Nash

2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony.

Steve Nash led the NBA in assists four times in his 18-year career. The two-time NBA MVP was one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA, especially during his time with the Phoenix Suns, where a fast-paced offense was mainly ignited by him from the point guard position.

Nash held the NBA in assists with the Suns all five times, helping him take home two consecutive MVP awards in 2005 and 2006.

Nash had 10,335 assists in his NBA career, reaching third spot in the all-time table.

