Listing LeBron James' head-to-head record against all the NBA MVPs since he last won the award in 2013

Despite a first-round playoff exit for the LA Lakers, the 2020-21 NBA season proved to be a historic one for alleged GOAT LeBron James. He became the first ever player to go 17 seasons averaging at least 25 points per game, and is now third in the list of the highest scorers in the history of the league.

James has till date scored a total of 35,367 points, and is well on track to become the first NBA player to finish his career with at least 40,000 points. In such a scenario, it is highly surprising that LeBron last won the MVP award way back in 2013 whilst playing for the Miami Heat. He has since changed teams twice and won the championship twice as well, in 2016 with the Cavaliers and in 2019 with the LA Lakers.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of eight players in #NBA history with 3+ championships and 2+ MVPs. They'll go head-to-head tonight on TSN with the winner clinching the seventh seed and a date with the Suns in the first round. #DUBNATION #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/QqvfimoqJd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 19, 2021

LeBron James’ head-to-head record with NBA MVPs since he won the award in 2013

Since James won the award back in 2013, a total of six NBA players have won the MVP award. This includes the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, with Nikola Jokic becoming the latest to join the club. Former OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards ace Russell Westbrook has also come up against LeBron during the regular season multiple times, with the two set to be teammates for the time being. Regardless, in this article, we look at LeBron James' record against the players who have been NBA MVPs since he last won the award.

#6 LeBron James vs James Harden (13-11)

James Harden has the best record against LeBron James in regular season games among all recent MVP winners. Harden recently came up against James when he was at the Houston Rockets for a season, with their previous regular season meetings going as far back as 2012, back when Harden was at the OKC Thunder.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Regardless, despite LeBron James posting impressive numbers as always, Harden has been able to hold his own and has won 11 times out of 24, which is the best record amongst the MVP winners of recent years. Regardless, the two will not be coming up against each other during the regular season anytime season as they are in different conferences.

#5 LeBron James vs Stephen Curry (9-7)

LeBron was on the winning side during their latest encounter, and holds a 9-7 advantage over Curry with respect to regular season matches. Curry, a two-time MVP winner, came up against LeBron in some entertaining playoff fixtures but had to wait until his LA Lakers move to play against him in the regular season.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of eight players in #NBA history with 3+ championships and 2+ MVPs. They'll go head-to-head tonight on TSN with the winner clinching the seventh seed and a date with the Suns in the first round. #DUBNATION #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/QqvfimoqJd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 19, 2021

Till date, Curry’s Warriors have played 16 regular-season matches against LeBron James’ Lakers, winning nine and losing seven. Stephen Curry’s overall record is impressive against LeBron when compared to other MVP winners. Regardless, Curry has won more individual honors and was selected as the MVP in 2015 and 2016, winning three championships in four years, and defeating LeBron’s Cavaliers each time.

#4 LeBron James vs Nikola Jokic (9-5)

Since joining the Denver Nuggets as a rookie in 2015, Nikola Jokic has come up against LeBron James 14 times, with all of the matches obviously happening after LeBron moved to the LA Lakers. LeBron inadvertently had more quality on his team and has one of his best overall regular season records against the Denver Nuggets in recent years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ✅

Joel Embiid ✅

Luka Doncic ✅

Nikola Jokic ✅



In head-to-head matchups, LeBron James has outplayed other MVP candidates. At age 36, has LeBron ever been better? | @jovanbuha ⤵️https://t.co/smRUu60YiZ — The Athletic L.A. (@TheAthleticLA) February 6, 2021

In the 14 games he played against Jokic, LeBron averaged 27.4 points, 9.2 assists and 7.3 rebounds. He has one of the best records against Nikola Jokic compared to NBA MVPs, although the Joker has enough time to tilt the overall matchup in his favor.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar