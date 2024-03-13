5 players with longest double-double streak in NBA history

In the NBA, a double-double is achieved when a player records double-digit statistics in two different categories during a single game. Having a player who consistently achieves this level of performance is incredibly valuable for any team.

However, maintaining this consistency poses a significant challenge for players, as it requires sustained effort and skill throughout an 82-game season.

Here are the top 5 players that are listed in the league's history books who have the longest double-double streaks

Top 5 NBA players who had the longest double-double streaks

#5 Moses Malone, 51

In 1979, Moses Malone dominated the paint, recording 51 consecutive double-doubles while playing for the Rockets. Scoring and rebounding were his specialties and he later became a mentor to Charles Barkley when they played together for the Philadelphia 76ers.

#4 Bill Russell, 51

The 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell was indeed a force back then, as he made a total of 51 consecutive double-doubles way back in the 1959–60 season.

Russell was just 25 years old at the time and he eventually won his third league championship with the Celtics, averaging 18.2 points and 24.0 rebounds in 78 games.

#3 Kevin Love, 53

Not many remember how much of a good rebounder Kevin Love was in his early years in the NBA. He had a remarkable 53 double-double performances spanning from 2010 to 2011 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#2 Oscar Robertson, 79

The 'Big O' has been the league's first triple-double king before Russell Westbrook.

In the 1961–62 season, which was only his second season in the NBA, he set an impressive record of 79 consecutive double-doubles. Robertson's all-around contributions to the Cincinnati Royals, which are now known as the Sacramento Kings, quickly made him a force to be reckoned with in the league.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain, 227

Wilt Chamberlain owns the league's longest double-double streak, spanning from 1964 to 1967. There is no stopping 'The Big Dipper' as he also won his first NBA championship in 1967 during this span.

This is just one of the most unbreakable records that Chamberlain has had in his dominant career in the league.