5 Players with the longest wingspan in the 2020-21 NBA season

Athletics and enhanced physical gifts can be found on almost every roster in today's NBA. And while it can come to the detriment of basketball fundamentals, some of today's NBA athletes are the ultimate freaks of nature, physically and athletically.

It is common to see players of all sizes making extraordinary plays that were never common in NBA history from players of certain body frames. Kevin Durant, for example, is a 7-feet tall player with the moves and abilities of a guard, but his incredible physical features make him almost impossible to guard.

Players with the most impressive wingspan in the 2020-21 NBA season

While there are some freaks like Rajon Rondo who stands at 6' 1'' but has a wingspan of 6' 9'', big men have normally dominated the wingspan lists throughout NBA history.

In this article, we will see five players who have an impressive wingspan.

#5 Hassan Whiteside - Sacramento Kings

Whiteside with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020.

At 7 feet, Sacramento Kings' Hassan Whiteside has been a tremendous presence in the paint throughout his career, even though he is not a very consistent player in the NBA.

Whiteside's 7' 7'' wingspan has enabled him to be among the NBA's best rim-protectors and shot-blockers, and he has led the league in blocks per game twice in his nine-year career.

His NBA career started when he was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft, but two years later, Whiteside was out of the league. However, the Miami Heat gave him a shot in the 2014-15 NBA season and he grabbed it with both hands. In five years with Miami, he averaged 14 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Since leaving Miami, Whiteside has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, but he has not enjoyed many chances this year with the Kings, which is exactly how it went in the first two seasons of his career with Sacramento.

#4 Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert has definitely taken full advantage of his 7' 1'' height, and his 7' 8.5'' wingspan (sixth-largest in NBA history). The Utah Jazz center has been one of the main shot-blockers in the NBA throughout his career with the Utah Jazz (eight years).

The Frenchman has led the league in blocks per game once, and his career average of blocks per game is at 2.2. The 28-year-old Gobert is seventh among active players in career blocks (1207), behind Dwight Howard, Serge Ibaka, Brook Lopez, DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol.

His impact on defense is also notable, and he has been named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year twice in his career.

#3 Mohamed Bamba - Orlando Magic

Mo Bamba #5 of the Orlando Magic.

Mohamed Bamba was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, but the 7-feet center has not been a huge factor in his three NBA seasons for the Orlando Magic so far.

However, his height and wingspan are definitely impressive, as his 7-feet frame is accompanied by a 7' 10'' wingspan, one of the highest in the history of the league among those recorded. His wingspan has enabled Bamba to average 1.3 blocks per game in his career, despite averaging only 14 minutes per appearance so far.

#2 Boban Marjanovic - Dallas Mavericks

Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Boban Marjanovic's presence on this list should be expected, as the Serbian stands at a towering 7' 4'' and has an even more impressive 7' 10'' wingspan.

Although Marjanovic scarcely plays for the Dallas Mavericks, he averages six points and four rebounds per game throughout his six-year NBA career, even though he averages only nine minutes per game.

Though not representative of the true reality, it is always interesting to check Marjanovic's stats per 36 minutes, as he averages 22 points and 15 rebounds per game in that area.

#1 Tacko Fall - Boston Celtics

Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall is definitely impressive to watch, whether it is on the basketball court or anywhere else. Fall, the tallest player in today's league (7' 7'') has an incredible 8' 2.25'' wingspan that is the second-largest in NBA history.

Still, the undrafted free agent has played only 22 games for the Boston Celtics since signing with the franchise in 2019. The Senegalese center has played 15 games in the 2020-21 NBA season with the Celtics, and averages just over six minutes per appearance.

