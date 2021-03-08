5 players who could make their NBA playoffs debut this year

The NBA playoffs are still a long way away, as the first half of the season has just got over. This year the NBA has added a play-in tournament for the playoffs, which will be played between teams ranked seventh to tenth in each conference.

The race to the NBA playoffs 2021 is seemingly one of the most closely contested ones. The Eastern Conference, as well as the Western Conference, has seen frequent shuffling in the standings as teams continue to deal with stacked fixtures, injuries and the league's health and safety protocols.

Nevertheless, some promising players could make their NBA playoffs debut this year. On that note, let's have a look at five of them.

Five promising players who could feature for the first time in the NBA Playoffs this year

Many promising players have been consistent individually, but their teams have let them down in the past. Others, meanwhile, are sophomores in the NBA looking to establish themselves in the competition.

The expanded format of the NBA payoffs could ensure many promising players make their debut in the knockout stage of the league this season.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at the five players who could make their NBA playoffs debut this year.

#5 RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett (#9) of the New York Knicks

RJ Barrett was one of the few bright spots for the New York Knicks in a dismal 2019-2020 campaign.

Nevertheless, in his debut NBA season, Barrett managed 14.3 points, five rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. This year he has managed to perform consistently as well, averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The New York Knicks went into the NBA All-Star break ranked fifth in the East and have played some brilliant basketball this season. The Knicks are on course to reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. If that happens, it would be sophomore RJ Barrett's debut appearance in the playoffs.

THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE ABOVE .500



KNICKS TWITTER ASSEMBLE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mVBCJySGIo — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 1, 2021

#4 JA Morant

: Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

JA Morant, another promising sophomore, could make his first post-season appearance if the Memphis Grizzlies manage to qualify for the NBA playoffs this season.

He won last year's NBA Rookie of the Year Award courtesy some solid displays for the Grizzlies, averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Memphis Grizzlies narrowly missed out on the NBA playoffs last season but are upbeat about doing the same for the eleventh time in their short 26-year stint in the league. The 16-16 Grizzlies are currently tenth in the West.

#3 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans

2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been a force to reckon with for the New Orleans Pelicans this campaign.

He is leading the team with 25.6 points per game this season. After Williamson missed several games last season due to injury, the Pelicans will hope that their star player helps them reach the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.

The Pelicans are currently eleventh in the West with a 15-21 record. If they produce better performances after the season resumes following the All-Star break, they could be in line for securing an NBA playoffs berth this year.

#2 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine made his debut in the NBA All-Star game 2021. He is also in line to make his first appearance in the NBA playoffs this year.

The Bulls last reached this stage of the competition in the 2016 -17 season, which was before LaVine joined the franchise. He has been their best player ever since and looks determined to secure postseason qualification for the Bulls.

LaVine is averaging 28.7 points per game this season, which is the sixth-best in the league. After missing out on the playoffs in the last three years, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference, standing with a 16-18 overall record and look good to reach that stage of the competition this year.

#1 Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker signed with the Phoenix Suns in the 2015-16 season and has continued to play at a high-level for them despite the franchise's indifferent performances over the years.

The wait seems to have paid off this year, as the Phoenix Suns sit second in a stacked Western Conference after making an impressive 24-11 start to their campaign.

Devin Booker has been their leading scorer, registering 24.9 points per game as the Suns look well on course to reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in 11 years. If that happens, that would be Devin Booker's first-ever appearance in the NBA playoffs.

Current No. 2 seed in the West: the Phoenix Suns ☀️🏜 pic.twitter.com/SoUFLXYtIR — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2021