5 players Miami Heat could target before the NBA trade deadline

The 2020-21 NBA Season has been an underwhelming encore for Miami Heat fans after their side's Finals appearance last year against the LA Lakers. Expectations were low after a shortened offseason.

And considering the injuries the Heat have faced - as well as COVID protocols getting in the way of consistency - Erik Spoelstra's side have done well to reach week five with a 5-7 record.

Aside from the fact that the Miami Heat have been hampered by lay-offs and the hangover from last season, it goes without saying that should the franchise see potential in another deep playoff run, the front office will need to bolster their roster.

With that in mind, let's take a look at who the Heat could bring in to help keep pace with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the East.

Five players that could help bolster the Miami Heat roster

The Miami Heat had a considerably quiet offseason. The franchise chose to retain and offer contract extensions to certain players rather than make mass changes to the side that toppled both the Bucks and Celtics in last season's playoffs.

However, after four weeks of NBA action, the Heat are struggling on both ends of the floor, especially with leader Jimmy Butler missing half their games so far.

Should Miami's season continue to be inconsistent and disrupted by COVID protocols, they will need additional offensive pieces to slot in when the likes of Butler and Bam Adebayo are out.

Unlike several competing teams, the Miami Heat have pieces they could use to instigate a trade, including young star Tyler Herro. If the Heat are looking to have another crack at the championship, bringing in a prolific, experienced scorer should be at the top of their agenda.

Besides that, bolstering their bench depth could be important in what will be an unsettled season ahead.

Here are five players we believe the Miami Heat should target before March's trade deadline.

#1 Victor Oladipo

Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo

Despite his injuries in the past, Oladipo appears to be returning to his All-Star-caliber performances. In his Rockets debut on Monday, Oladipo scored 32 points, got 9 assists, and grabbed 2 steals.

Since the 28-year-old was traded to Houston as part of the blockbuster deal involving James Harden, NBA rumors speculating that his new side are merely a stopover on his way to the Miami Heat have been rife.

Victor Oladipo's interest in signing with the Miami Heat has been known for some time now. However, it became even more clearer after the former MIP was moved to a Houston Rockets side that's weaker than his former team, Indiana.

🚀 @VicOladipo's HOU debut:



32 PTS | 9 AST | 2 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/SBDQPDdrwC — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2021

Oladipo would fit in perfectly with the Miami Heat's all-for-one style of play on both ends of the floor as a prolific scorer and elite defender. However, Miami will need to improve on offense if they are to overcome the likes of Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

Oladipo could be the player assigned to keep Harden and Middleton quiet, should any such matchup occur in the playoffs.

#2 Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

To create a more dynamic offense, the Miami Heat could look at pairing Jimmy Butler with fellow All-Star shooter Bradley Beal. The 27-year-old's name has inevitably been among NBA trade rumors recently.

He first became a subject of trade rumors after his long-time friend, and teammate John Wall departed to the Rockets. The Wizards' measly 3-8 record to start the season resulted in more speculation around Beal's future.

Beal is sinking almost 50% of his shots thus far on a career-high 34.9 points per game - currently the league's highest. This is also a significant reason for the Wizards' offense being the sixth most efficient in the NBA despite their position in the standings.

Report: The Miami Heat’s interest level in Bradley Beal is “high,” despite Washington not giving an indication he is available



(via @flasportsbuzz) pic.twitter.com/6vtvhVGT7H — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2021

Although the Miami Heat would reluctantly have to trade Tyler Herro and another piece or two, such as Andre Iguodala, Beal would become the franchise's primary offensive threat.

After the Heat made their incredible run to last year's NBA Finals, they could see this season as part of their championship window of opportunity.

Beal is only 27 and would make the Heat's offense formidable alongside Butler and Adebayo.