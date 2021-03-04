5 players with the most NBA All-Star appearances

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and despite the noise surrounding the event and its celebration, it is always a big day in the NBA regular season.

It is a matter of great pride for players to get selected for the NBA All-Star Game; the ones who get snubbed often do not hide their displeasure.

Each year, the best players in the NBA feature in the NBA All-Star Game, with many legends having multiple appearances in the prestigious game.

Five players with the most appearances in NBA All-Star Games

LeBron James leads the current players with the most All-Star Game selections, and he also holds the all-time record for games started.

In other notable NBA All-Star Game records, the most MVP awards in the All-Star game are owned by Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant, with four apiece.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the five players with the most appearances in NBA All-Star Games.

#5 Kevin Garnett - 15

Kevin Garnett during his stint with the Boston Celtics.

Even though Shaquille O'Neal also had 15 trips to the All-Star Game, he started only nine times, so he misses out in this list.

Kevin Garnett started 11 NBA All-Star Games. In his 21-year NBA career, Garnett was one of the biggest players in the league. He was selected as an All-Star on 15 occasions, winning one All-Star MVP award in 2003.

Garnett represented the Minnesota Timberwolves in ten All-Star games and the Boston Celtics in five. The power forward, who also won an NBA MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year award in his career, averaged 18 points, ten rebounds and four assists in his NBA Hall-of-Fame career.

#4 Tim Duncan - 15

Tim Duncan.

Just like Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Garnett, the legendary Tim Duncan was selected to 15 NBA All-Star games. But he started in more NBA All-Star games (12) than both O'Neal and Garnett.

Even though Duncan was not a flashy player, he won an All-Star MVP award. He did so when he was named the co-MVP winner in the 2000 event alongside Shaq.

Apart from his 15 trips to NBA All-Star Games, Duncan was a 15-time All-NBA and 15-time All-Defensive player. Moreover, he guided the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA titles and won three Finals MVP awards, among other accolades.

#3 LeBron James - 17

LeBron James during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James will start in his 17th consecutive All-Star Game on March 7th, 2021, which will extend his own record for most consecutive starts in the prestigious matchup.

'The King' has made the NBA All-Star game in every year of his career after his rookie season, winning three All-Star MVP awards in his glorious career.

James is one the greatest player in the current NBA. As one of the captains of the NBA All-Star weekend, he will be able to select his teammates for the game.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time Finals MVP winner is currently averaging 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game for the LA Lakers this season.

#2 Kobe Bryant - 18

Kobe Bryant in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, the last of his career.

The legendary Kobe Bryant made 18 NBA All-Star appearances in his illustrious 20-year career.

He is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA All-Star Game. Bryant holds the joint-record for most All-Star Game Most Valuable Player awards with four, tied with Bob Pettit.

The award is now named as the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award to honor the legendary LA Lakers player following his untimely and tragic death in January 2020.

Bryant also made 15 All-NBA and 12 All-Defensive teams in his long and illustrious career.

#1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was unstoppable in his prime.

In his extraordinary basketball career, which included six NBA and three NCAA championships, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 38,387 points and won a record six MVP awards.

Moreover, Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most All-Star NBA Game selections (19) during his glorious two-decade-long career. He won two Finals MVPs, two scoring titles and four blocks championships; Abdul-Jabbar was a 15-time All-NBA and an 11-time All-Defensive player as well.