NBA All-Star Game 2021 - Date and venue officially confirmed, other details expected soon

The NBA All-Star game is one event that basketball fans from all around the globe expectantly wait for, as it gives them an opportunity to see the best talent in the league being pitted against one another.

There were doubts as to whether the event will take place this year because of the CO-19 pandemic, but it has now been confirmed that it is on. We will check out the update in the latest edition of NBA news Roundup.

NBA News Roundup: League agrees to host the NBA All-Star Game on 7th March

69th NBA All-Star Game

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA have mutually agreed to hold the NBA All-Star match on the 7th of March. The news update comes following weeks of speculation, and confirms the fact that fans will be able to enjoy watching their favorite stars take on each other in a clash between the 2 conferences.

The game was earlier planned to take place in Indianapolis, but was postponed following the schedule adjustment due to the pandemic. Both the league and the player's union see the All-Star Game as a way to raise money for HBCU and COVID-19 relief, and from a financial perspective for the NBA, it's a surefire way to recoup some of its losses it has endured due to the pandemic wreaking havoc.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

It was reported earlier that even if the NBA All-Star game doesn't take place, the league will recognize players who are performing well as All-Stars. This led to their respective teams lobbying for them on social media, an activity that has been going on for a few weeks.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal plans to stay put despite Washington Wizards' recent struggles

Advertisement

There is expected to be a lot of competition this year, as household names like Rudy Gobert are set to be challenged by surprise performers like Christian Wood. There is a high probability that LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will emerge as fan favorites again, and will lead the 2 conferences as captains.

69th NBA All-Star Game

Last year's NBA All-Star game went in Team LeBron's favor, who defeated Team Giannis by a narrow margin of 2 points. The match ended 157-155, and LA Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard was recognized as the NBA All-Star MVP that night.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should be a part of the JJ Redick sweepstakes