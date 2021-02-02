NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal plans to stay put despite Washington Wizards' recent struggles

Bradley Beal has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors, mainly due to the Washington Wizards' poor start to the season. It was reported earlier that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets had expressed their interest in the star shooting guard. There has been a new development on Bradley Beal's status, which will be explored in this article.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal planning on staying with the Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, talismanic guard Bradley Beal is expected to stay with the Washington Wizards, despite the team's poor start and the NBA trade rumors surrounding him. The Wizards have a 4-12 record, which has them stuck at the bottom of a highly-competitive Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been in stellar form this season and has managed to average 34.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Beal has been an MVP candidate, going toe to toe with the likes of Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

However, the Wizards have failed to capitalize on Beal's form, and as a result, have been one of the weakest teams in the league.

Bradley Beal doesn’t want a trade from the Wizards, per @FredKatz and @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/9nGDR0PF3k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

Bradley Beal's frustration has been quite evident this season and was on full display during the first half of the Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets game. In another incident, when he was asked if he felt frustrated following a 124-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, he said:

"Is the sky blue?"

Multiple teams have shown an interest in making a move for Bradley Beal since the beginning of the off-season. Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Brooklyn Nets had emerged as prime candidates to land the mercurial guard.

But a lot has changed since then, as the Nets ended up signing James Harden instead, while the 76ers look like a cohesive team who are unlikely to make an NBA trade later in the season.

Bradley Beal’s first half pic.twitter.com/myuahk6bMW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 1, 2021

Bradley Beal has shown extreme loyalty towards the Wizards despite the team's poor record through the years. The front office repaid his trust by adding Russell Westbrook to the roster, but it hasn't worked out for the team yet.

The Washington Wizards are running out of time, and it will be interesting to see if Beal's loyalty towards the franchise stands the test of time.

