LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will travel to New York to take on fellow NBA championship contenders Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center tonight.

The Clippers are on a three-game winning run and are sitting on a comfortable 16-5 record. On the other hand, the Nets continue to struggle defensively and have a 13-9 record.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates

LA Clippers

The only notable absentee for the LA Clippers is point guard Patrick Beverley, who will miss this game due to a knee injury.

Nicolas Batum is questionable because of a groin injury, while Jay Scrubb is out indefinitely as he continues his foot rehab.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets don't have a lot of casualties either. Only Tyler Johnson and Nicolas Claxton are expected to be unavailable for this game. Johnson is out due to medical protocols, while Claxton is planning a return later this month.

Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season following a knee injury.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a three-game winning run

The LA Clippers will start with a backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Paul George. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams and Luke Kennard will be their bench replacements. Kennard has been impressive this year, averaging 8.5 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the deep.

Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum will occupy the forward spots, while Serge Ibaka will slot in the starting lineup as a stretch 5. Young Center Ivica Zubac has been an able deputy to Ibaka, averaging 7.7 points and 6 rebounds in limited minutes from the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled on the defensive end this season

Head coach Steve Nash will start the game with a star backcourt of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The latter has taken the responsibility of being the team's primary playmaker, as he is averaging 11.1 assists per game.

Three-point specialist Joe Harris will start at the 3, with Kevin Durant occupying the power forward position. Meanwhile, veteran center DeAndre Jordan will start at 5. Experienced forward Jeff Green has been an important role player for the Nets from the bench, averaging 9 points on 46.5% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Brooklyn Nets

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

