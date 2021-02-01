NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans eyeing 3 Eastern Conference teams as potential destinations for JJ Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a mixed bag of results this season and are sitting on a dismal 7-11 record. There have been numerous NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the team lately, most of which are revolving around guards JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball. There has now been a new development on that front, and we take a look at the latest update.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans targeting 3 championship contenders for JJ Redick

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

As per NBA insider Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have shortlisted Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers as possible trade destinations for veteran guard JJ Redick.

All three teams are among the main contenders for the NBA Championship and the Pelicans are expecting a good return in exchange for the former Orlando Magic shooter.

Redick has averaged 7.9 points in 19 minutes for the Pelicans this campaign, and it isn't a surprise that teams with title aspirations are interested in him.

Sources: The Pelicans are focusing on northeast teams — 76ers, Nets, Celtics — as potential trade destination for 15-year veteran JJ Redick.



Details: https://t.co/vqZWaVlKXA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2021

JJ Redick has made a name in the NBA as a prolific 3-point shooter and a strong locker room presence. He has consistently shot close to the 40% mark in the last few years, and could offer an offensive boost to contending franchises.

Also Read: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans have stockpiling first round picks for some time now. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin will be expecting the right compensation in exchange for the polished veteran.

Advertisement

Head coach Stan Van Gundy is planning for the future, and New Orleans are moving towards building a young team. As a result, Redick's exit before the NBA trade deadline is all but guaranteed.

building Redick trades to the Nets and Sixers is pretty easy; Celtics would need a 3rd team



would say Philly should be considered a heavy favorite pic.twitter.com/xcKleb2jEx — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 31, 2021

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets have performed well this season and are comfortably sitting at spots in the top half of the East. The 76er and Nets made some major moves this NBA offseason and enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.

The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and head coach Brad Stevens wants to build further on that. The potential addition of JJ Redick would be a big step in that direction.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21