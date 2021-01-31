Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Target Center today, in a clash where the latter will be looking to overcome their worst offensive performance of the season.

The Timberwolves currently have the worst record in the Western Conference, while the Cavaliers are at the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 9-10 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date and Time: Sunday 31st January, 8 PM ET (Monday, 1st February, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a terrible slump, which has seen them win only once out of their last four games. The Cavs have struggled to be creative in the half-court, apart from being one the poorest three-point shooting teams in the league.

However, they will be coming up against a defensively fragile Minnesota Timberwolves roster, which will give them the oppurtunity to get back on the winning track.

Advertisement

Key Player- Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

Andre Drummond has been in news lately, mainly due to NBA trade rumors linking him with a move to Brooklyn Nets as a part of a buyout deal. The dominant big has been in sublime form this campaign, averaging 18.1 points and 14 boards per game.

He has also improved the defensive front of his game, putting up 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. It is safe to say that Drummond will have to shoulder the responsibility to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers offense against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G- Darius Garland, G- Collin Sexton, F- Isaac Okoro, F- Larry Nance Jr., C- Andre Drummond

Also Read: 1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Advertisement

A Wolves legend and the young pup 🐺 pic.twitter.com/FozUYEuj0V — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 30, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves had playoff aspirations at the start of the season but a long-term injury to Karl-Anthony Towns has seen them lose 13 of their last 15 games. D'Angelo Russell is averaging over 20 points per outing but has blown hot and cold from the field. He's questionable for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves look headed towards a tank, and a win against Cleveland Cavaliers tonight will unlikely change their fate.

Key Player- Malik Beasley

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

Malik Beasley has taken over for Minnesota Timberwolves offensively in the last few games in the absence of D'Angelo Russell. Beasley's averaging 20 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 37.8% shooting from downtown. He'll have to prove his mettle against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he'll likely be guarded by Isaac Okoro.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Cavaliers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a rough patch, but still possess the firepower to dismantle an undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves outfit. Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond will be the key guys for them, and fans can expect a Cavs win by a landslide.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup will be televised locally on FSO Network and FSNTH+. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push