Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will take on the Toronto Raptors tonight in a clash between two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls. The game will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, which is the Raptors' home court for this season. The Magic have a 8-12 record, while the Raptors have massively underperformed which has led to them having a dismal 7-12 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 7 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Orlando Magic Preview

This week in Magic basketball 📆 pic.twitter.com/m8lgqQGrpR — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 30, 2021

The Orlando Magic have lost 12 of their last 16 games after starting the season 4-0. Markelle Fultz played a huge part in the Magic's early success and the team has felt his absence since he was ruled out for the campaign with a torn ACL.

Steve Clifford's men have slipped to the 11th spot in the East, which is a far cry from thier ambition to secure a playoff berth. The Magic have been in terrible form lately, and securing a win against a vulnerable Raptors side might help them get back to winning ways.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Advertisement

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers

Nikola Vucevic has been among the few bright spots for the Orlando Magic this season. He's averaging 23.0 points per game on 44.6% shooting from downtown, both career-highs. Vucevic's also managing a solid 10.7 rebounds per game and will have to establish his authority inside the paint against the Toronto Raptors if the Magic want to stand a chance at winning this fixture.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Evan Fournier, F James Ennis III, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

Also Read:1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push

Toronto Raptors Preview

Advertisement

The Toronto Raptors have struggled to find their offensive rhythm this season, resulting in them being stuck in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference. The lack of a leading scorer has hurt the 2019 champions massively, as Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have been unable to shoulder the responsibility of being a primary scorer.

The Raptors are currently on a three-game winning streak, which they would like to continue when they host the Orlando Magic at Amalie Arena.

Key Player- Pascal Siakam

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

It is a testament to how poor the Toronto Raptors have been this season that an underperforming Pascal Siakam has been their best player.

The lanky forward has averaged 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in the 2020/21 NBA season.

However, he has been quite poor in the deciding minutes of games - something he will need to improve when the Raptors have a showdown tomorrow with the Magic.

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

G Terence Davis, G Norman Powell, F Pascal Siakam , F OG Anunoby, C Aron Baynes.

Magic vs Raptors Match Prediction

Taking into their recent performances into account, it is difficult to forecast a winner in the Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors matchup. However, the Raptors have more star presence in their starting lineup, which might tilt the contest in their favor.

Where to Watch Magic vs Raptors

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors game will be telecasted locally on Fox Sports Florida and SN Network. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could add Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and go for Javale McGee