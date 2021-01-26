Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could add Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and go for Javale McGee

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 26 Jan 2021, 01:47 IST
Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets have been the most talked-about team lately, as the Eastern Conference heavyweights have assemble a big 3 of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Now recent NBA trade rumors indicate that head coach Steve Nash could surround the star trio with the right role players.

In this regard, Cleveland Cavaliers's Kevin Love could be their preferred center.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets planning a swoop for Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

As per NBA insider Jason Dumas, the Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in making a move for Cleveland Cavaliers' Power forward/Center Kevin Love.

This report comes a day after an NBA trade rumor talking about the Brooklyn Nets' desire to sign JaVale McGee from the 2016 champions made headlines.

The Brooklyn Nets recently parted ways with starting center Jarrett Allen, who went to the Cavaliers in a 4-team NBA trade involving James Harden.

Championship contenders Brooklyn Nets are, therefore, short at the center position and need to strengthen their frontcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics
On the other hand, the Cavaliers have a surplus of big men - Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee, Taurean Prince and Larry Nance Jr. - for their two front-court spots.

With the Cleveland-based franchise looking to move at least two of them (most likely JaVale McGee and Andre Drummond), the Brooklyn Nets seem to be an emerging NBA trade partner, if recent reports in this regard are to be believed.

However, it could be difficult for the Brooklyn Nets to accommodate Kevin Love's salary, as he is on a $31 million salary per year this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are already on a tight rope in terms of cap management, considering Durant, Irving and James Harden's deals, so negotiating a deal for Love might be a tricky affair for GM Sean Marks and team.

Published 26 Jan 2021, 01:47 IST
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Kevin Love Andre Drummond NBA Trade Rumors
