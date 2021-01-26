NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Chicago Bulls going after Bradley Beal

The Chicago Bulls have had a mixed campaign this season, making an underwhelming 7-9 start in a competitive Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine's impressive form has helped the team rack up a few wins on the board. However, despite his heroics, NBA trade rumors have linked the Bulls with a move for Bradley Beal.

That is because Bradley Beal has the ability and the pedigree to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls in the postseason. Moreover, having only LeVine as the primary scorer will not augur well for the Chicago Bulls' hopes of making the playoffs.

On that note, let us have a look at the pros and cons of the Chicago Bulls making a trade for Bradley Beal.

NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Chicago Bulls signing Bradley Beal

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls

In a recent 'Hoops Collective' podcast, league insider Brian Windhorst instigated a new series of NBA trade rumors when he mentioned Chicago Bulls' interest in Washington Wizards' star shooting guard Bradley Beal. He said in this regard:

"The other team that I would say would be a sleeper [for Bradley Beal] would be the [Chicago] Bulls. Zach LaVine's value has never been higher; they have their full complement of picks to trade from; they have a couple of other young pieces on their roster that maybe could interest people."

Adding a player of Bradley Beal's ilk would make the Chicago Bulls one of the most feared teams in the NBA.

That is because the Missouri native is a walking bucket who has averaged 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. He has been an MVP favorite, and despite the Washington Wizards' struggles, Beal has managed to improve his game since last season.

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards

The Bulls have been seeking to sign a player who could have a commanding presence in their roster. But they have failed to do since Derrick Rose went down with an injury.

Making a high-profile NBA trade for Bradley Beal could ensure a playoff berth and postseason success for the Chicago Bulls if they are able to surround him with the right talent.

Bradley Beal’s last 5 games:



38.6 PPG

7.0 RPG

5.2 APG

50% FG

44% 3PT

85% FT pic.twitter.com/v3wPBpRkDU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 25, 2021

However, the Chicago Bulls could reportedly have to part ways with Zach LaVine and other young talent to land Bradley Beal.

That could be a risky proposition for the Chicago Bulls, as they have a good young core of players who might become key pieces for other NBA teams in the future.

Zach LaVine last six games:

🏀 9 assists

🏀 7 assists

🏀 10 assists

🏀 6 assists

🏀 7 assists

🏀 6 assists



Growth. pic.twitter.com/7cX2u7H6Rb — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 23, 2021

Moreover, Zach LaVine looks like a player who could reach the level of Bradley Beal in a few years.

LaVine, who is two years younger than Beal, is already almost matching the latter's production. In that scenario, it makes little sense for the Bulls to mortgage their future for the Washington Wizards star.