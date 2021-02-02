NBA Reddit Stream: LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets live-stream for February 2nd

The LA Clippers will take on fellow NBA championship contenders, the Brooklyn Nets, at the Barclays Center tonight.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a viable option for fans to watch exciting encounters like this one. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit has been made defunct, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Can the LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

In the past, fans could watch games via NBA streams on Reddit

The subreddit r/NBAstreams was made unavailable some time ago, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. Hence, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets game.

How to live-stream the LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets game

There are many ways through which players can catch the LA Clippers-Brooklyn Nets game

Both LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have star-studded squads and are more than capable of dismantling any opposition in the NBA.

Fans are definitely in for a treat when the two sides take the court at the Barclays Center tonight. The matchup is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, considering the offensive prowess on both sides.

Here are some options that allow fans to watch this tantalizing fixture live.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

