Top 5 players with the most NBA scoring titles

James Harden has been the NBA's premier scorer in each of the last three seasons. He has won the last three NBA scoring titles after averaging more than 30 points per game each year. However, Harden's current situation with the Houston Rockets might hurt his chances of winning a fourth one.

Harden has reportedly given the Houston Rockets a list with several teams that could be a trade destination for him. Moreover, he might be willing to join other superstars. If he has to sacrifice some of his numbers, then a scoring title seems unlikely.

With that in mind, this report will list the five NBA players with the most scoring titles in the history of the league.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are two of the most named players in terms of scoring the basketball. Before James Harden's run, Kevin Durant was another player who would lead the NBA in scoring with ease.

On that note, let us take a look at the all-time leaders in terms of leading the NBA in points per game.

#5 Allen Iverson - 4 NBA scoring titles

2001 NBA Finals.

Allen Iverson entered the league in 1996 as a part of one of the best NBA Draft classes ever.

He won Rookie of the Year after averaging 23.5 points per game in his first NBA season. With that performance in his rookie year, Iverson quickly showed that he had a fantastic scoring ability for the NBA.

In his third NBA season, the 1998-99 campaign, Iverson won the first NBA scoring title after Michael Jordan's second retirement with the Chicago Bulls. His first NBA scoring title came after averaging 26.8 points per game in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season.

Moreover, Iverson won the NBA scoring title in the 2000-01 season with an average of 31.1 points per game. He was named NBA MVP in that same campaign.

In the following four seasons, Iverson won the NBA scoring title on two occasions, scoring over 30 points per game.

In his 14-year NBA career, Iverson averaged 26.7 points per game.

#4 Kevin Durant - 4 NBA scoring titles

Brooklyn will go as far as KD takes them.

Kevin Durant will be back in the 2020-21 NBA season after his Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals.

KD will be rejuvenated this season, hopefully. A healthy Durant could lead the Brooklyn Nets to a deep postseason run.

Durant is one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history, and he won his first NBA scoring title at 21 years of age, in the 2009-10 season.

He put together a streak of three consecutive NBA scoring titles with the OKC Thunder until Carmelo Anthony ended it in the 2012-13 campaign.

Durant had his greatest scoring season in the 2013-14 campaign: He averaged 32 points per game with 50/39/87 shooting splits. In that year, Durant also won the NBA MVP award.

He is tied with Iverson with four NBA scoring titles, but he has played only 12 NBA seasons.