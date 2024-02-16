5 players who participated in NBA Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday Night and All-Star Game ft. Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic sophomore forward Paolo Banchero is set to make history during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The 21-year-old will become the fifth player to participate in the Rising Stars event, All-Star Saturday Night and the All-Star Game during the same weekend.

The other four players who did so each went on to be named to at least six All-Star teams, with one winning an MVP. Thus, Banchero could be on track for an illustrious career.

On that note, below are the five players who achieved the rare accomplishment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players who competed in NBA Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday Night and All-Star Game

#5 Blake Griffin (2011)

Former LA Clippers star forward Blake Griffin

During his rookie season in 2011, then-LA Clippers star forward Blake Griffin participated in the Rising Stars game, Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star Game.

Griffin recorded 14 points, three rebounds and one block on 70.0% shooting in just 14 minutes in the Rising Stars game. The rookies defeated the sophomores 148-140.

The next night, he famously won the Slam Dunk Contest by jumping over the hood of a Kia Sedan to complete his final dunk. He defeated then-Washington Wizards center JaVale McGee in the final round.

Griffin followed that up by recording eight points, five rebounds and five assists on 66.7% shooting in just 15 minutes in the All-Star Game. The Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 148-143.

#4 Kyrie Irving (2013)

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving (left)

In 2013, as a sophomore, then-Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving competed in the Rising Stars game, 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game.

Irving tallied a team-high 32 points, six rebounds, six assists and four 3s on 70.0% shooting in the Rising Stars game. However, Team Chuck defeated his Team Shaq 163-135.

The following night, he won the 3-Point Contest. Irving recorded 23 points to take down then-San Antonio Spurs sharpshooter Matt Bonner (20 points) in the final round.

Irving capped off his weekend by recording 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and three 3s on 54.5% shooting in the All-Star Game. The West defeated the East 143-138.

#3 Damian Lillard (2014)

Former Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard

In 2014, then-Portland Trail Blazers sophomore star point guard Damian Lillard participated in the Rising Stars game, all three Saturday competitions and the All-Star Game.

Lillard finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals on 42.9% shooting in the Rising Star game. His Team Hill defeated Team Webber 142-136.

The next day, he won the Skills Challenge alongside then-Utah Jazz point guard Trey Burke. The duo edged out then-Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic rookies Michael Carter-Williams and Victor Oladipo by 0.1 seconds in the championship round (45.2 seconds to 45.3).

Lillard also competed in the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. However, he came up well short of winning both events.

His weekend culminated with his nine-point performance with three 3s in just nine minutes in the All-Star Game. The East defeated the West 163-155.

#2 Joel Embiid (2018)

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

The most recent player to participate in all three days of the All-Star Weekend is Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid. During his sophomore season in 2018, Embiid participated in the Rising Stars game, Skills Challenge and All-Star Game.

Embiid recorded just five points, two rebounds and one 3 in nine minutes in the Rising Stars game. However, his Team World still handily defeated Team USA 155-124.

The following evening, the big man was eliminated in Round 2 of the Skills Challenge by then-Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen ultimately lost in the final round to then-Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Embiid stepped up his play in the All-Star Game, though, recording 19 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two 3s on 61.5% shooting. However, his Team Stephen fell 148-145 to Team LeBron.

#1 Paolo Banchero (2024)

Orlando Magic sophomore forward Paolo Banchero

As for Paolo Banchero, he will participate in this weekend’s Panini Rising Stars event, Kia Skills Challenge and the 73rd All-Star Game.

Banchero will team up with fellow No. 1 draft picks Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama in Saturday’s Skills Challenge. That will mark his second time competing in the event.

He will conclude the weekend by making his first career All-Star appearance on Sunday.

Also Read: Top 10 oldest and youngest players to participate in NBA All-Star Game 2024