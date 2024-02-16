Top 10 oldest and youngest players to participate in NBA All-Star Game 2024

The NBA All-Star Game 2024 is Sunday in Indianapolis. The game is perhaps the most hyped-up event of the weekend, with the league's best players competing against each other.

While LeBron James is the league's oldest player, he also created history with his 20th selection. While James is a familiar face, a few young players made the roster for the first time this season.

Here is the list of the top 10 youngest and oldest players in the NBA All-Star Game.

Top 10 youngest players to participate in NBA All-Star Game 2024

#10, Bam Adebayo, 26

Bam Adebayo has established himself as one of the NBA's best centers. The Miami Heat star has been a consistent star for Erik Spoelstra and Miami for a long time. His real force is on the defensive glass, although he does possess the great qualities of an offensive player.

He has played seven seasons, all with the Miami Heat. This is his third All-Star selection.

#9, Jayson Tatum, 25

Jayson Tatum took the veteran player’s responsibility in his rookie season. He was the leading offensive force for the Boston Celtics in his first year in the league and went head-to-head against great LeBron James in the playoffs.

Tatum is one of the league's young superstars. He has been to the NBA Finals and has won playoff series against players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, he is the best player on the league's best team. This is Tatum’s fifth All-Star selection in his seventh season.

#8, Trae Young, 25

Despite being shorter than the average NBA player, Trae Young is one of the league's best offensive players. The Atlanta Hawks guard is also one of the best players at his position.

Young is averaging 26.7 points per game this season and was selected as an All-Star for the fifth time in his six seasons. He is also ranked second among the NBA's assists leaders with 10.9 per game.

#7, Shai Gilgaeous-Alexander, 25

Shai Gilgaeous-Alexander is one of the NBA's most underrated star players. Since last season, SGA has been one of the best players in the league. The OKC Thunder weren't able to capitalize on his talent last season.

However, since Chet Holmgren has arrived, SGA’s impact has been undeniable. He is averaging 31.1 ppg and 6.5 assists this season.

This is his second All-Star appearance. Last season was SGA's first selection.

#6, Luka Doncic, 24

Luka Doncic has been magical since the time he stepped on the NBA court. The Slovenian star is one of the MVP candidates along with stars like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

His offensive arsenal is of a completely different level. This is Doncic’s fifth All-Star selection, and he is averaging 34.2 ppg.

#5, Tyrese Haliburton, 23

Tyrese Haliburton leads the Indiana Pacers’ offense, which leads the NBA in almost every offensive category. He is leading the league in assists at 11.7 apg while averaging 21.8 ppg.

This is Haliburton’s second All-Star selection. Last season was his first.

#4, Tyrese Maxey, 23

Given the talent that Tyrese Maxey has, his rise in Philadelphia was inevitable. Since the departure of James Harden in November, Maxey has not just become a reliable scorer for the 76ers but also the second most important player on the roster.

Although it is Maxey’s first All-Star selection, it certainly shouldn’t be his last one.

#3, Scottie Barnes, 22

The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year is an All-Star for the first time. He was selected among the reserves. Barnes is averaging 20.1 ppg and 6.0 apg.

#2, Anthony Edwards, 22

This is arguably the best season Anthony Edwards has had in his career. He is leading the Minnesota Timberwolves' offense this season, debuted his signature shoe with Adidas and is soon going to be a father.

Edwards is averaging 26.1 ppg. His Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference. This is his second All-Star selection in four seasons.

#1, Paolo Banchero, 21

Paolo Banchero was named as an All-Star for the first time in his NBA career.

Last season, Banchero was named Rookie of The Year, marking his arrival in the league. This season, the Magic’s star player is averaging 23.0 ppg, 5.3 apg and 1.1 steals per game.

Top 10 oldest players to participate in NBA All-Star Game 2024

#10, Julius Randle, 29

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle are riding high. The Knicks have established themselves as one of the top teams.

A lot of the Knicks’ success has been due to Randle’s elite offensive success. He made his third All-Star Game selection in his 10th season.

#9, Giannis Antetokounmpo, 29

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion and two-time league MVP. This season, Giannis also got the most All-Star votes from the fans.

This is Giannis’ eighth All-Star selection in 11 years. The Milwaukee Bucks star is averaging 30.7 ppg on 61.1% shooting.

#8, Joel Embiid, 29

Joel Embiid is one of the league's most dominant players. His offensive game is insanely higher than others. Although Embiid is injured and won't play in the ASG, he is averaging 35.3 ppg on 53.3% shooting, including 36.6% shooting from beyond the arc. This is his seventh All-Star selection.

#7, Anthony Davis, 30

Anthony Davis is the most important player on the LA Lakers’ roster, though not an easy argument to concede to with LeBron James around. Davis has been an elite player on both ends of the floor this season. He is one of the leading candidates for the Defensive Player of The Year along with Rudy Gobert.

Davis made his ninth All-Star selection. He's averaging 24.9 ppg and 2.5 blocks per game.

#6 Kawhi Leonard, 32

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have a legitimate chance to win a title this season. The Clippers are loaded with superstars James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Leonard. Leonard is having arguably the best offensive season of his career, while the Clippers sit in third place in the West.

This season, Leonard is averaging 24.1 ppg on 52.7% shooting, including 45.3 % from beyond the arc. This is his sixth All-Star selection.

#5, Damian Lillard, 33

After spending most of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is with the Milwaukee Bucks. His trade to the Bucks made them an instant favorite to win the title. However, that goal doesn’t seem realistic given their recent struggles.

Offensively, Lillard is not having the best season of his career, but he is still one of the league's best. He's averaging 24.6 ppg on 42.5% shooting, including 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. This is Lillard’s eighth All-Star selection in 12 years.

#4, Paul George, 33

Paul George and the LA Clippers have been the title contenders. PG is averaging 22.5 ppg on 45.8% shooting, including 39.3% from beyond the arc. This is his ninth All-Star selection.

#3, Stephen Curry, 35

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the NBA history. He is a four-time NBA champion and a two-time league MVP. His greatness is evident in his dominance in the modern era of basketball. Curry is arguably the most loved player of his generation.

Curry is averaging 28.3 ppg on 46.5% shooting, including 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. This is his 10th All-Star selection.

#2, Kevin Durant, 35

Sometimes, it's hard to imagine that Kevin Durant is 35 years old. Arguably the greatest offensive player in NBA history, Durant is a two-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a league MVP.

Durant, a 14-time All-Star, is again having an excellent offensive season, averaging 28.2 ppg on 53.8% shooting, including 44.3 percent from beyond the arc, for the Phoenix Suns.

#1, LeBron James, 39

Arguably the greatest player ever, LeBron James is also the oldest player in the league. Even at 39, James is showing unprecedented efficiency at this age. He broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of All-Star selections with his 20th this season.

James was also selected as the captain of the West. He's averaging 24.8 ppg on 52.0% shooting, including 39.5% from beyond the arc.