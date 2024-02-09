“I am not playing that long”: Mavs’ star Luka Doncic downplays chasing LeBron James' record, reveals surprising dream in Slovenia

Luka Doncic has already established himself among the best players in the game at a young age. He will perhaps go down in history as one of the greatest players and also one of the greatest European players to ever play the game.

At age 24, Doncic has broken several NBA and franchise records for the Dallas Mavericks as he continues to elevate his game every single season. Playing as a young kid among men in Europe did wonders for the “Wonder Boy,” as he finds a game in the NBA a bit easier, at least offensively.

In his career, Doncic is averaging 28.4 points per game, while averaging over 34 ppg this season. At this rate, it is not difficult for the Slovenian star to reach and break several scoring records, especially given how the game has improved for offensive players.

However, when asked about making a scoring record and the duration of his career in the NBA, Doncic said that he wasn’t going to play as long as LeBron James has.

“Do you think about LeBron’s record? I know you get asked about it. Is stuff like that important to you?

“No," Doncic replied. "I am not playing that long, no chance. I’m going to have my own farm in Slovenia,” Doncic told Redick on the "Old Man and The Three" podcast [50:45].

When asked about the kind of perfect career that he envisions for himself, Doncic said that he wants NBA championships in his career and an MVP on his resume. However, the perfect kind of life Luka wants would be a farm in Europe.

Luka Doncic reveals the trick behind his slow drive

Luka Doncic's game has advanced to a level that most veteran players in the NBA haven’t found it difficult to reach that height. From step-back shots, high arc three-pointers and brilliant footwork, Doncic has everything in his bag when he steps on the floor.

One of the best tricks that Luka Magic plays on the court is his decelerated drives against the best of the defenders in the league. The play is so smooth that it is hard for someone to imagine that Doncic doesn’t work on his decelerated drive.

When the former NBA player and Doncic’s former teammate JJ Redick, asked the Dallas Mavericks star about how he developed his ability to do so, Luka Doncic’s answer flabbergasted Redick:

“I didn’t practice that…I just call it the slow step. I remember one day I tried to teach [Dorian Finney-Smith]. I said, ‘You just gotta do the slow step. You gotta go into the defender a little bit and then just slow step. He’s gonna jump and if he doesn’t jump, you just go up.’

"Maybe it’s the IQ, I don’t know. But I never really practiced that one.”

Luka Doncic has a whole lot in his offensive bag when it comes to facing the opponent's defense. He is not just an elite scorer but also an elite passers in the game. He can score a 30 on any given night but his ability to engage his teammates is what makes him so lethal in today's NBA.

