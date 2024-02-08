“I’m on my way”: Dallas Mavericks trade target Dorian Finney-Smith allegedly confirms reunion with ex-teammates

Dorian Finney-Smith could make his return to the Dallas Mavericks just a year after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday, the Mavs paid a visit to Barclays Center to take on the Nets, and Finney-Smith had the chance to reunite with his former teammates.

Dallas went on to secure 119-107 win over the Nets. After the game, Dorian Finney-Smith spoke with his former teammates Luka Doncic and Jaden Hardy.

"I am on my way," he told Hardy with the Mavs' guard sharing his surprise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dorian Finney-Smith has reportedly emerged as a trade target for the Mavericks heading into Thursday's trade deadline. It appears he is getting closer to his return to Dallas.

Expand Tweet

Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly attracts interest from Lakers, Mavs

The Brooklyn Nets could shake their roster up heading into the trade deadline in an effort to turn things around. They are outside the play-in spots with a 20-30 record, and could pursue trades to bolster their roster.

Finney-Smith has reportedly attracted interest from his former team and the LA Lakers. Both franchises aiming to turn things around and move in to the top four in the West.

"Heading into Thursday’s deadline, rival executives continue to believe a first-round pick and a rotation player is suitable for Finney-Smith," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports, via Sports Illustrated.

"Finney-Smith has drawn significant interest on the trade market, including several playoff-caliber teams such as the Lakers and Mavericks. With Jarred Vanderbilt potentially out for the season, per ESPN, Finney-Smith is a versatile defensive forward who can make up for his loss while spacing the floor. The Mavericks have long held interest in a reunion with Finney-Smith who is a close friend of franchise star Luka Doncic," Scotto writes.

Dorian Finney-Smith could be a great addition off the bench for both the Lakers and Mavs. As a versatile three-and-D forward, he is a game-changer on both ends.

This year, Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds on 38.3% shooting from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 42 of the Nets' 50 games, but it appears his time in Brooklyn could soon be up. Finney-Smith is under contract through the 2026 season.

He is set to earn $13.3 million this season and $14.3 million in the 2024-25 season. Finney-Smith has a player option for the 2025-26 season valued at $15.4 million.

The Mavs have been battling injury woes and chemistry issues all season long. Especially with superstar guard Kyrie Irving, who has missed a majoirty of the year. Still, they trail the Phoenix Suns (30-21) by just two games.

Dorian Finney-Smith spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks from 2016 to 2023. He was sent to the Nets as part of the blockbuster deal that landed them Irving.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!