LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3, 2024

The LA Lakers vs New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden is one of six games on the NBA schedule on Saturday. It's the second and final game of the season between the two teams, with the Knicks winning at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 18. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 3.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a 114-109 over the Lakers with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. However, the Knicks already made a trade since that encounter, acquiring OG Anunoby from the Indiana Pacers. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA entering Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are still hovering a .500 record more than halfway through the season. Trade rumors surrounding LeBron James could disrupt an already fragile offense under head coach Darvin Ham. They are coming off a huge win over the league-leading Boston Celtics despite not having James and Anthony Davis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Got me paying two rents" - Shaquille O'Neal praises daughter Taahirah's Georgia move while making comedic jab

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Lakers vs New York Knicks game is on Monday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It starts at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Moneyline: Lakers (+165) vs Knicks (-190)

Spread: Lakers +4.5 (-115) vs Knicks -4.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Lakers -105 (o226.5) vs Knicks -115 (u226.5)

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks preview

The LA Lakers will face the New York Knicks for the 299th time in NBA history. The two most historic franchises in the league had their first matchup on Nov. 11, 1948, when the Lakers were still in Minneapolis. The Lakers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head record 172-126.

New York might have a two-game winning streak over the Lakers since last season, but it has been pretty even. They have had five wins against each other since March 17, 2019.

Also Read: "At my Hall of Fame speech" - Rudy Gobert told Karl Anthony-Towns he will 'joke about' extra vacation time amid All-Star snub

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The LA Lakers have five players on their injury report, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both listed as questionable. Both players are likely good to go and will join the rest of head coach Darvin Ham's starting five which includes D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes due to injuries. OG Anunoby is also tagged as questionable and has missed the last three games. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Anthony Davis has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 24.9 points per game. Davis is projected to score 22.5 points against the New York Knicks, so fans should bet on him to go under.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.1 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 32.5 points against the LA Lakers. Brunson has been on fire for the Knicks with three 30-point games in his last four contests.

LeBron James is projected to score 24.5 points, which is higher than his over/under of 23.5 points per game. It's safer to be on James to go over if he plays since he has scored at least 24 points twice in his last four games.

Also Read: "Nobody brings their girls on road" - 4x NBA champion reveals Scottie Pippen bending unspoken rules on team plane

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks prediction

The LA Lakers will enter Saturday's game as the slight underdogs against the New York Knicks. The Lakers will battle one of the hottest teams in the league that has won nine games in a row. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Knicks will get the win and cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go over 226.5 points.

Also Read: "It's a blessing" - Russell Westbrook becomes 25th player in 25,000 club and joins LeBron James on hallowed turf

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!