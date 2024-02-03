Surprisingly, the list of shortest centers in NBA history includes some of the tallest players in NBA history. Traditionally, the No. 5, center position, has been dominated by the best and the tallest player on the team. However, you will be surprised to learn that 5 shortest centers in NBA history were not that tall!

The players on this list are not traditionally big. Despite their shorter height, these players have possessed an elite caliber to protect and dominate the paint.

With that in mind, here is the list of the five shortest centers in NBA history.

5 shortest centers in NBA History

#5 Bam Adebayo 6’9”

Bam Adebayo has emerged as one of the primary choices for the Miami Heat in the last few years. He has been a vital cog in the Heat’s success both in regular as well as postseason. Adebayo doesn’t have the height of a typical center, however, that does not deter him from being a dominant presence in the paint.

Adebayo is listed at 6-foot 9 and has a wingspan of 7 feet 3 which is pivotal in his role as a defensive presence for the Heat. His middle-finger block on Jayson Tatum is still green in the memory of NBA fans, which sealed the Heat’s spot in the NBA Finals.

He has played a total of seven seasons in the NBA playing for the Miami Heat. He is averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 456 career games. Adebayo is just 26 years old now and has enough time left to establish himself as one of the best in Heat’s franchise history.

#4 Ben Wallace 6’9”

Ben Wallace is one of the greatest players to step on the basketball court. He is an inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. A lesser-known fact about Wallace? He was undrafted in the 1996 NBA Draft!

One of the greatest centers of all time, Wallace stood at 6-foot-9, not a typical height for the position. In his 16 years in the NBA, Wallace made it to the All-Star team four times and to the All-NBA Teams five times. But Wallace’s legacy truly lies in his elite defense that has rarely been witnessed since he retired.

Wallace was an NBA champion, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of The Year, a five-time NBA Defensive First Team (one-time second team), a two-time rebounding leader, and a blocks leader in 2002. Despite his short height, Wallace transcended that barrier on the basketball court.

He played for five teams in his career Detroit Pistons, Washington Bullets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The 2004 NBA Champion averaged 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 1,088 regular-season games.

#3 Wes Unseld 6’7”

Wes Unseld was selected second in the 1968 NBA Draft by the Baltimore Bullets, currently known as the Washington Wizards. In his career, Unseld had to play against some of the legendary centers in the league.

In an era that was dominated by legendary NBA players, Unseld became an NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP in 1978. He also won the league's Most Valuable Player Award in 1969. The Hall of Fame player was a five-time All-Star, a member of the All-NBA First Team in 1969, he also won the Rookie of The Year Award.

Wes Unseld played 984 games in 13 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 assists and 14.0 rebounds per game.

#2 Chuck Hayes 6’6”

Chuck Hayes might not have made a name for himself that other NBA greats have made. However, he was one of the very first unlikely centers in the league. Chuck Hayes played for the Houston Rockets in the 2010-2011 season and was an instant hit.

However, after averaging career high in rebounds and blocks that season, Hayes was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Hayes played 644 games in 11 seasons in the NBA and averaged 3.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks. In 11 years, Hayes played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors.

#1 Draymond Green 6’6”

Draymond Green might not be in the prime of his NBA career, but he will go down as one of the most skillful NBA defenders in basketball history. Green is also not a typical NBA center as he stands at 6-foot-6 and possesses the skill of a center blended with the playmaking ability of a guard. When it comes to pick-and-roll plays and fast breaks, very few players are as good as Green.

Whenever there is a dynasty talk of the Golden State Warriors and their dominance for a decade, Green will always have his name in it. It was not just his defense that was crucial for the Warriors to win four championships, Green also became a leader who set a culture in the Dubs locker room.

Green has played 778 games in 12 seasons of his NBA career. He averages 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and a block per game. He has won four NBA championships, a Defensive Player of The Year award in 2017, and made the All-NBA Team twice in his career. He is also a steals leader and a member of the All-NBA Defensive Teams eight times in his career.

