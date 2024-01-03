'Will happen in due time': Duncan Robinson on Bam Adebayo's DPOY chances, his evolution in Miami Heat's 2023-24 season (Exclusive)

Through fluid playing time and shooting streaks, Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson tries to maintain his same practice shooting regimen. He also studies some of the NBA’s current and past elite shooters for inspiration.

“I grew up watching a lot of Ray Allen, JJ Redick, and Kyle Korver. Obviously, Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] have kind of revolutionized the 3-point shot as well,” Korver told Sportskeeda. “I try to take bits and pieces from different people and apply them. I’m not going to be like any of those guys. But I can be my version of myself.”

Robinson spoke to Sportskeeda about how those players have influenced his game, his strong fifth NBA season, and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What explains your strong start? (Robinson is averaging career-highs in points per game: 14.6 per game and shooting percentage: 48.1%)

Robinson: “As a team, we’ve had stretches where we have played well. The biggest thing is holding down the fort until everyone is healthy. There are some challenges there. For me, it’s about increased opportunity and the culmination of a lot of reps and work this offseason. I was being deliberate with how I wanted to improve. I think a big thing also has been my mindset shift with being more aggressive.”

Can you give a peek behind the curtain with all that?

Robinson: “I didn’t necessarily change much in terms of my habit or routine. That pretty much always stays consistent. However, I was focused on the mental aspect of approaching this year with aggression, confidence, and assertiveness. I used how I finished last season into the playoffs, and springboarded that into this year.

First and foremost, everything develops with my ability to shoot. So I’m being aggressive, hunting 3s and getting shots. Then from there, I’m being more of a basketball player. I’m not just there chucking 3s. I’m getting into the paint and trying to do different things. When I’m able to do that, I playmake for others and do other things. I try to be aggressive from 3. Other than that, I try to put the ball on the floor with one or two dribbles and then get into the paint.”

You had that reverse layup against Wemby [Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama]. How did you pull that off?

Robinson: “It wasn’t a pre-rehearsed move. I was just being a basketball player. You don’t rehearse it, or think it’s going to happen. But I was more so just trying to read the defense and be a basketball player.”

How did you deal with the ups and downs of the fluidity of playing time and being in a make-or-miss league?

Robinson: “Yeah, I try to have a routine and lock into it, regardless of the circumstances of whether I’m playing or not playing. I’m making sure I’m prepared for every opportunity. You can’t necessarily control when the opportunities will come around. But when they do come around, you control and do your best to maximize them.

Particularly when I’m not playing, I make sure I obviously keep getting my shots and that I also keep getting live reps. I’m competing with playing one-on-one, two-on-two, and three-on-three because there is nothing that simulates live competition as opposed to 1-on-0 workouts. I’m making sure I’m still getting those shots, regardless of whether I’m in the rotation or not."

Who are your shooter influences?

Robinson: “I grew up watching a lot of Ray Allen, JJ Redick, and Kyle Korver. Obviously, Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] have kind of revolutionized the 3-point shot as well. It’s all of those guys. I try to take bits and pieces from different people and apply them. Obviously, I’m not going to be like any of those guys. But I can be my own version of myself.”

What are the bits and pieces you’ve taken from each of those guys specifically?

Robinson: “Different things from different people. With Ray, it’s his ability to move off the ball. Steph with how he’s constantly hunting off of chimneys to get 3s off. Klay has a similar size, so it’s about his ability to shoot over people, regardless of whether it’s contested. With Kyle, it’s his diligence and his preparation. Every single one of his reps looks the exact same. I’ve been able to connect with him a little bit, and he’s become a mentor of mine. JJ is not as big as the other guys, so it’s about his ability to still fly off of screens, get shots off, and work off the ball.”

How does your shot approach change depending on if you’re shooting 3s off catch-and-shoot, dribble handoffs, or off the dribble?

Robinson: “I think I can get off my shots in different ways with catch-and-shoots, handoffs, and one-dribble pull-ups from 3. Finding different ways to get to them has been big. The hope and goal is that every shot looks the same and feels the same once you get to the actual shooting motion. A big part of that is the prep you do leading up to the shot with your feet and lower body. Then, you have to make sure you’re ready to let it fly.”

What’s your favorite ‘Heat Culture’ story?

Robinson: “During COVID when we were all separated [in 2020], multiple times a week we would have Zooms. We’d do lifts and conditioning [work] over Zoom all in our little apartments. There were like 14 of us on a Zoom call doing push-up competitions. It was fun to compete. Obviously, we weren’t around each other. So to be able to be around each other in that setting was fun.”

What impact has that had, even this season?

Robinson: “We were just building the relationships and connections over time. We have some level of continuity. There are still four of us from that original team with myself, Tyler [Herro], Bam [Adebayo], and Jimmy [Butler]. We’ve been guys that have been able to add build that through over time.”

I saw your podcast about UD [Udonis Haslem] beating you up when you tried to box him out. What was going through your mind when that happened?

Robinson: “He’s just a savage competitor. At that point, I thought maybe with being where he was in his career he would be going through the motions in practice. That was very much not the case [laughs]. He’s the best, man. I love UD.”

What are your favorite Jimmy and Bam stories?

Robinson: “It’s just their approach. With Bam, it’s how he works and how he’s able to be so much more versatile on both sides of the floor. He’s the heart and soul of the group. Then with Jimmy, it’s just his competitive spirit and will, particularly in games that matter more. He comes to life in a way that I’ve never seen before.”

What’s it like seeing that in real-time?

Robinson: “It’s fun to be a part of. It gives you that confidence that there is no way that we can lose.”

What do you think that Bam hasn’t won DPOY yet?

Robinson: “I think it’ll happen in time. It’s his versatility and his ability to switch onto anybody. Anybody that he guards is a favorable matchup.”

What makes ‘Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] one of the best NBA coaches?

Robinson: “His competitiveness, preparation, and willingness to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty and work. In terms of preparing a group, regardless of what we have in the lineup, he always preaches to us that we have a chance. When we have him on the sidelines, we feel like we do. It breathes life into people and gives people confidence that, regardless of who is playing on a given night, we can win.”

I also saw your video in which you pranked fans into commenting on your extension [in 2021] and not realizing you were there. How did you come up with that idea?

Robinson: “We were just kicking around different ideas. We thought that was a funny one. We decided, “Let’s execute it and see how it plays out.’ It turned out pretty good. I don’t put too much mind into that stuff, though. Obviously, fans drive the business. It can come up and go. It ebbs and flows. So, you don’t tap too much meaning into it. When they’re singing your praises, it’s great. But when it’s the other way around, you don’t want to give them too much validation.”

What’s going to be the key to still be in the mix in a competitive Eastern Conference?

Robinson: “Just continuing to compete, regardless of who is in the lineup, and making sure that we still have a chance to win. We have to hold down the fort until we get fully healthy. If we do, I feel like we really can make a run.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.