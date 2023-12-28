Udonis Haslem dubs Shaquille O'Neal a part of elite 10% players who can 'survive Heat culture': "He ain't come here to f**k around"

The Miami Heat is known for its culture and stars like Shaquille O'Neal have had success being exposed to the type of drive the organization wants its players to show. Heat legend Udonis Haslem reflected on O'Neal's time with the team, which was a memorable moment for the franchise.

Shaq and Haslem had the chance to play together from 2004 until 2008. Together, they manned the frontcourt and dominated teams on a nightly basis. Their ultimate achievement together as teammates was in 2006 when the Heat won the title against the Dallas Mavericks, with Dwyane Wade winning Finals MVP.

Now both retired, they have a chance to reflect on their time as teammates and competitors. According to Haslem, there is only a good percentage of players today that could survive the Heat culture.

"Only about 5% of the league, I say maybe 10% of the league could survive in the Heat culture," Haslem said. "45 going to bail out cause they got to sacrifice and the other 45 gonna bail out cause they got to do the hard s*** every time. So that would lead 10% that's made for Heat culture.

Adam Lefkoe asked Haslem what he thought when he first found out that he would be teammates with Shaq in 2004.

"The first thing I thought about was, 'I got to step my game up.' He ain't come here to f*** around."

With Haslem's analysis, he hints that Shaquille O'Neal belongs to the 10% that can survive in the team's culture. Given that the culture started with them and they both worked hard to win their 2006 title, it's obvious that Shaq will thrive in the Heat culture.

Haslem and Shaquille O'Neal talk about Draymond Green

In a discussion about controversial player Draymond Green, who faced suspension for physical altercations, Haslem and O'Neal shared their perspective. The action that the league saw as completely unacceptable was when Green smacked Jusuf Nurkic's head, resulting in him getting an indefinite suspension.

"We connect the guys that are in the locker room," Haslem said. "We don’t go out there and we don’t start it, we don’t look for it. But we damn sure gonna finish it."

The three-time champion draws parallels between Green's incidents and hypothetical scenarios involving himself, Tyler Herro, and Jordan Poole. He mentioned that he could never do what the Golden State Warriors forward did to any of his teammates. The former forward mentioned the discussions he's had with his therapist, causing Shaq to chuckle.

While acknowledging therapy discussions, O'Neal emphasizes personal responsibility in decision-making.

"Don’t get me wrong, I talk to my therapist. But everything, he can’t help me with. Some decisions I gotta make on my own as a man," O'Neal said.

Despite differing approaches to handling situations, the two veterans maintain mutual respect for each other.

