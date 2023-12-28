Shaquille O’Neal seemingly backs Ja Morant by sharing it’s 'New Orleans dance' not 'pistols and bazooka' celebrations post on Instagram

Ja Morant has been a polarizing figure in the basketball world, but his return to action has been lauded for how he has turned things around for the Memphis Grizzlies. The legendary Shaquille O'Neal has had some interesting things to say about the two-time All-Star.

In four games, Morant has been averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The Grizzlies are unbeaten since his return on Dec. 19.

"That's how you come back," Shaq said on Inside the NBA. "That's a helluva comeback story, probably one of the best comeback stories I've seen.

"Young fella made a mistake. He did his time. He paid his dues. He didn't complain. He took it like how we say on the streets. He took it like a real G. He came back with that look."

Furthermore, the stigma that Morant brings is that he's still a gun-crazed individual and has been the subject of memes of his dark days. An Instagram post that put malice into Morant's New Orleans Dance has been marked by some to be another gun-toting action.

Shaquille O'Neal shares an Instagram post defending Ja Morant

However, reposting the post on social media, Shaquille O'Neal defended Morant's celebration, deeming it to be a 'New Orleans dance in New Orleans' and not a air pistols or bazooka.

It's a testament that the four-time NBA champion would go the extra mile to defend Morant against his critics, especially as the young star wants to turn things around after a rough few months.

Shaquille O'Neal has high respect for Ja Morant in his drive to be a great player

At the age of 24, Ja Morant has proven to be one of the top talents in the NBA and has the potential to have a Hall of Fame career. However, his recent bump on the road that made him miss 25 games to start the season has tarnished his reputation.

Against all odds, Ja Morant has made a strong comeback, which was applauded by Shaq, as Morant remained in great shape despite missing a lot of games.

"This guy wants to be great," Shaq said. "I respect guys like this that want to be great. Ja, I'm happy for you. I'm happy for your family. You get the golf clap from me. That's how you come back, young brotha."

The Memphis Grizzlies have improved their record to 10-19 since the return of Morant. They have three more games in 2023, against the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

WATCH: Shaq commends Ja Morant at the 5:30 mark