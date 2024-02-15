"Match made in heaven for Anthony Davis": Post-LeBron James LA Lakers transition to receive superstar boost, per NBA insider

The LA Lakers weren't able to make a significant change to their roster during the trade deadline. However, that doesn't mean they aren't planning on something remarkable to improve their cast of players. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins flirted with rumors once again. This time, stating the Lakers could add another superstar to the team.

LeBron James' future with the team isn't sure as his contract expires this summer if he doesn't exercise his $51.4 million player option. This is why the team is starting to explore other options on how they can stay competitive. One move that could leave an impact on their plans would be if they gained another star.

This is what Perkins hinted at during his appearance at the "Pat McAfee Show." The former NBA champion didn't give a hint on which player the rumored superstar could be.

"Another superstar is on the way this summer. Now, I can’t reveal who that superstar is…" Perkins said. "They trust me not to air this information out on who this player is going to be.

"This superstar is the perfect fit not only for LeBron, but it's a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis."

With the amount of stars that have been rumored to be a trade target for the Lakers, the possibilities are endless. Fans have started to wonder if it's a guard or an elite wing. But Perk did a good job at hiding his identity and stirring the pot for rumors around the organization.

The Lakers could also be getting ready for when James decides to leave the team. This could depend on where his son, Bronny, would end up playing if he gets drafted this summer.

LeBron "focused" on staying with the LA Lakers this summer

The future of the team solely depends on what James has planned. There is hope that he'll remain with the team and exercise the final year of his deal. However, some think that he'll join a different team in the summer. There is belief that LeBron will make a return to the LA Lakers this offseason.

According to sources, many believe that James will return to the team, but not exercise his player option. Instead, the four-time champion will re-sign with the Lakers on a new deal. ESPN has also reported that the superstar remains focused on returning to the team over the summer.

However, teams like the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are among those that could pursue James over the summer. But until then, the Lakers are confident their star will return on a new deal.

