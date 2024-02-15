Who is Allie Clifton? Closer look at first woman to call a Lakers game in franchise history 

Longtime Spectrum SportsNet in-studio analyst Allie Clifton made history on Wednesday, becoming the first female LA Lakers play-by-play commentator.

Clifton filled in for renowned Lakers color commentator Stu Lantz for Wednesday’s road matchup against the Utah Jazz. Lantz is reportedly out as he recovers from a medical procedure.

Clifton’s historic inclusion on the broadcast had many fans searching for more info about her.

A former college basketball player at the University of Toledo, the 36-year-old began her broadcasting career in college. She first served as a sports reporter for the ABC affiliate WTVG Channel 13.

In 2012, she began working with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ broadcast team as a member of Fox Sports Ohio. It was in 2018 that she transitioned from Fox Sports Ohio to her gig hosting Spectrum SportsNet’s pregame show for Lakers games. This set the stage for her groundbreaking achievement on Wednesday.

Clifton’s other accomplishments include co-hosting the “Road Trippin'” podcast alongside former Cavaliers players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. She began doing so in 2017 when she was still working with Cleveland.

LeBron James commends Allie Clifton for historic achievement

Following the news of Allie Clifton becoming the first woman to call an LA game, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James took to X/Twitter to commend her.

“Super happy and proud @RealAClifton. So [fire],” James tweeted.

Thus, not only did Clifton make history with arguably the NBA’s most storied franchise, but she also got recognized by arguably the greatest player ever.

So, all things considered, it was certainly a memorable night for the ascending media personality.

