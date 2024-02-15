“Not within my discretion”: Adam Silver hints NBA can’t veto trades, LeBron James to Warriors would’ve been approved

The Golden State Warriors reportedly attempted to trade for LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James before last week’s trade deadline. The move would have paired him with longtime rival Steph Curry. James ultimately shut down the discussions. However, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, he would have approved a potential deal.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, despite LA’s rocky season (29-26, ninth in the Western Conference), James “had no interest in a trade.” So, trade talks never escalated. Nonetheless, the mere possibility of two of the league’s biggest stars teaming up had the NBA world buzzing on Wednesday.

On "The Pat McAfee Show", Silver was asked about the hypothetical blockbuster deal. According to Silver, he found out about the Lakers and Warriors’ trade discussions after the deadline like everyone else.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He quipped that owners and general managers typically avoid informing the league office about trade proposals until they are finalized.

However, Silver made it clear that if a deal occurred that fit under the salary cap, he wouldn’t have had the authority to veto it. He added that fans don’t want to see the league’s commissioner approve or deny trades based on personal leanings.

“We don’t have the discretion. If a trade is within the rules, it’s within the rules,” Silver said.

“Back to my point before about the rule of law around sports, I don’t think people would want me sitting here saying, ‘I don’t think that’s good for the league.’ I mean, the rules are the rules. If we don’t like the rules, next time we sit down in collective bargaining, we should change it.”

“So, you would approve that?” McAfee asked.

“If it fits under the rules, I would have to. It’s not within my discretion,” Silver said.

Expand Tweet

So, if James had been interested in being moved at the deadline, it appears that there was a legitimate chance he could’ve been a Warrior.

Also Read: Can Golden State Warriors sign LeBron James after 2023-24 NBA Season? Linkup with Stephen Curry explored

Philadelphia 76ers also pursued LeBron James ahead of trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors weren’t the only team that attempted to pry LeBron James out of LA ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers also placed a call to the Lakers a week before the deadline to see if James was available. However, talks reportedly ended quickly, as LA asked for reigning MVP Joel Embiid in return.

Expand Tweet

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season that he could decline to become a free agent. So, Wojnarowski noted that Golden State and Philly could target the four-time MVP again in the offseason. However, he said that James “remains focused on returning to the Lakers.”

Thus, barring a change of heart, it looks like the 39-year-old will finish his career with LA.

Also Read: What can Philadelphia 76ers do to land LeBron James in offseason? Exploring whether Joel Embiid could be traded

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!