IN PHOTOS: T’Wolves star Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 gets dazzling 'ASG' makeover

Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 already hit the market on Dec. 16. Adidas released the first line of Edwards’ signature sneakers in different colorways. But what the sneaker giant has done with the newest version of the shoe is just stunning.

The Adidas AE1 has gotten a new makeover ahead of February's All-Star game. The new "ASG" version has gotten a purple-and-green glittering makeover. Although the shoe retains black canvas on top, the textured TPU overlay has received a makeover that gives it an elite look. AE1 also features a BOOST cushioning system and provides ventilation for a long game.

Adidas AE1 "ASG" features the company's classic logo in neon color on the backstay, which also features a pull tab. The basketball sneaker also has a futuristic split tongue with Anthony Edwards’ logo in the same neon color. Moreover, the Three Stripes company took the aesthetics of the shoe to a different level with neon stripes under the sole.

Previously, Adidas had released AE1 in different colorways, using combinations of white and black, orange and black and salmon and orange.

The cost of the Adidas AE1 "ASG" has not been revealed. Previously, all the sneakers in the AE1 line were available for $120, and there's a chance that Adidas might not change the price by a large margin.

Anthony Edwards gets emotional on Adidas AE1 launch

After an initial struggle in his life, losing his mother and grandmother, Anthony Edwards has come a long way. He signed a shoe deal with Adidas in late 2020.

Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE1 essentially tells the story of his life. Debuting his first AE1 in cream orange, Edwards and Adidas named it "With Love." The first shoe was dedicated to his grandmother and mother, whose favorite colors were pink and peach respectively.

Since his childhood, after the early loss of his mother, Edwards remained under the care of his elder brother and sister-in-law and lived in unfavorable conditions. Since being drafted in 2020, he has risen to become one of the Minnesota Timberwolves' leaders.

During the launch of his first signature sneaker line, according to Sneaker News' Jared Ebanks, emotional Edwards’ said:

"The launch of the AE1 is without a doubt, one of the pinnacles of my career and my life to date. Having the support of Adidas basketball, joining basketball legends who I've looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning. Believe That."

Edwards has quickly climbed the ladder of stardom in the league. Despite being drafted five years after Karl-Anthony Towns, he has taken over as the best player on the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the pace at which his popularity is increasing, this could be the beginning of a long-term partnership for many more signature shoes to come.

