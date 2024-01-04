Anthony Edwards’ shoes tonight: Which colorway Adidas AE1 did T’Wolves’ star wear against the Pelicans?

Anthony Edwards AE1 was initially announced in Sep. 2023 and has finally reached the market. His first line of Adidas signature shoes was released on Dec. 16th. Against the New Orleans Pelicans last night, Edwards wore the peach and black colorway of his first signature shoe, AE1.

Edwards wore the cream orange With Love colorway, another colorway released for the AE1. Through his first line of shoes, the Minnesota Timberwolves star wanted to pay tribute to his mother and grandmother. Peach and pink were their favorite colors, and he thus chose both for his shoes.

The sneaker giant released AE1 in three colorways at the end of December last year. AE1 provides speed and agility with a flexible knit upper construction. It has a unique split tongue design, and the TPU overlay allows for movements in all directions.

Anthony Edwards in AE1

Moreover, AE1 has a BOOST cushioning system, making landing comfortable by absorbing shock for players like Edwards with high vertical jumps. The branding logo of AE for Edwards is placed on the tongue for a personal touch.

AE1 is priced at USD 120 and can be purchased online from Adidas' official website or other trusted retail stores.

Anthony Edwards unveiled his new AE1 with an inspirational message

Anthony Edwards has recently been compared with the great Michael Jordan. It is the best compliment he could get. He is everything that the NBA might want to see in the new face of the league.

However, the young Minnesota Timberwolves star has had bumps in his inspirational journey to the NBA. With the latest release of the new AE1, Edwards dropped an inspirational message for his fans:

“Believe this, believe you're gonna be good. No, believe that you are gonna be the f****** best. Believe you're gonna turn down one dream for a bigger one. Believe you'll be 22 with a deal ain't nobody believe. Believe the first shoe you’re gonna make would be the best shoe out. Believe that nothing can’t be done, so you’re gonna do it all.”

Since getting drafted, Edwards has become one of the best young players in the league and a leader on the Timberwolves roster. Despite losing lately, the Timberwolves remain the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.

Edwards has led his team from the front, taking most offensive responsibilities. So far into the season, he averaged 26.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in 34.8 minutes. He is shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line.