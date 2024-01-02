“Remind me of them Jordan commercials”, “Marketing masterclass”: NBA fans commend Anthony Edwards' Adidas new commercial

The meteoric rise of Anthony Edwards into stardom has been one of the best narratives in the NBA in the past few years but it was not entirely unexpected. He was a consensus five-star recruit in high school and was taken with the first overall pick in 2020 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To his credit, Edwards has withstood the pressure and lived up to the hype of being the top pick from his draft class, He has made himself into an NBA All-Star and is a huge proponent of the Timberwolves (24-8) being the best team in the Western Conference this season.

Of course, being considered one of the league's superstars comes with perks, including a partnership with a major brand and a signature sneaker line. As announced by Shams Charania on X, Edwards first partnered with Adidas back in 2020.

Then in September of last year, Edwards' first signature shoe, the AE1, was unveiled. It was then made available for purchase to the public on December 16, 2023. Despite being released last month, Edwards and the team at Adidas have continued to promote the former number-one overall pick's first signature shoe.

In a post shared by both Adidas and Edwards on their official Instagram pages, the AE1 was promoted with the following caption.

"Believe you're gonna be good... No believe you're going to be the ******* best!"

Most people had nothing but praise for both Edwards and the marketing team who came up with the ad, with some comparing it to the shoe ads that featured Michael Jordan during his playing days.

Comments on the AE1 (Image via Instagram)

Anthony Edwards has established himself as the clear leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Many fans were caught by surprise when the Timberwolves soared to the top spot in the Western Conference this season after they finished last year with a 42-40 record and being a play-in team.

A huge reason for them being where they are right now is Anthony Edwards' continuous improvement as a player and his growing confidence as their leader. This season, he has raised his scoring average to 26.3 points per game in 29 outings. He has also improved as a playmaker, averaging 5.1 assists per contest.

Aside from his clear impact on offense, Anthony Edwards has also grown as a two-way player. His defense is an underrated part of his game as he shares the number-one spot in the league for defensive win-shares with teammate Rudy Gobert with 0.175