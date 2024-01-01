Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the biggest names of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Along with both NBA stars, their partners have been seen hanging out together on many occasions.

Jeanine Robel, girlfriend of Anthony Edwards, who is expecting a baby with him, and Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, have again crossed paths. Entering the New Year, the celebrated partners of the Wolves duo were seen twinning Chanel bags.

On Instagram, Jordyn Woods shared a photo of the Chanel bags, one in black and the other in white. The classic leather handbags are priced at a whopping $23,500 collectively on Chanel's website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordyn Woods through her Instagram

While Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are rocking on the court, their partners are hanging out together, strengthening their bond off the court.

However, it was not the first time Jeaning and Jordyn met recently. Both were seen having smoothies before the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Miami Heat a couple of days ago.

Anthony Edwards scores 31 in Timberwolves' close win against Lakers

In a closely contested game against the LA Lakers, Anthony Edwards made a significant impact with an impressive 31 points. His stellar performance played a key role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' narrow 108-106 victory.

Edwards showed his prowess, particularly in the crucial moments, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of pivotal 3-pointers that helped secure Minnesota's win. His contribution was instrumental in holding off the Lakers, showcasing his skill and composure under pressure.