Watch: Anthony Edwards unveils signature shoe AE1 in Adidas promo video

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is slowly taking over the league and has revealed his first signature shoe, the AE1. The new Adidas commercial slightly took inspiration from the famous Michael Jordan "Banned" commercial but had a little twist to highlight the personality of Ant-Man.

Fans are excited to see Edwards' signature shoe and the NBA star is, too. In the promo video, his bravado helps him to introduce himself the way he wants to. Complete with a plethora of other nicknames, the Wolves star shines in the new Adidas promo video.

Watch below to see the new kicks.

"They said I got a little buzz going, most of y'all still don't know who I am. I'm Anthony Edwards, AKA Ant Man. AKA Young Black King. AKA aren't you a quarterback? AKA we on my time now. AKA I don't believe in anything but myself and you should, too. AKA I'm about to drop your favorite hooper's, favorite hoop shoe.

"Best in the world. Believe That."

The AE1 is scheduled for release in December 2023. Edwards has already rocked the pair during the team's media day. The pair that he wore was a unique teal/black colorway, which follows the Wolves' team colors.

The advertisement is somewhat inspired by the commercial that Nike used to promote the Jordan 1s. Watch the video below to see and compare the two promotional videos.

Anthony Edwards named Western Conference Player of the Week

The rise of Anthony Edwards is slowly being recognized, not only by the fans but also by the NBA. After an impressive week, the NBA star was awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week. During the past week, Edwards led the Wolves to an undefeated record, 4-0.

He also made the most out of the chances he was given. Throughout the four games he played, the Wolves star averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Edwards shot 47.4% of his field goals, making him a reliable scorer.

Over the past week, he proved he's a star in the making by leading the charge against the Boston Celtics. He had 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in an overtime win against the team featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

This season could be his breakout year with him posting career highs in his stats. He's close to averaging 30 points and has been efficient in his shot-making this season.

