"He couldn’t get a Nike contract" - NBA fans react to Anthony Edwards releasing signature shoe AE1 with Adidas

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is one of the league's brightest young stars, and he's finally getting a signature shoe. Recently, he updated his fans about his upcoming Adidas sneakers. Upon seeing it, fans couldn't help but make fun of the young star.

"Ant-Man" has been excellent this season so far, leading the Wolves to a 7-2 record. Since his rookie season, he's shown flashes of brilliance on the court, which allowed him to sign with Adidas. Now, he gets his chance at becoming the face of the brand with the AE1.

Watch the video below:

After the video was released, fans made fun of the All-Star guard. Here are some of the best reactions.

This fan cares for his Swoosh.

"He couldn’t get a Nike contract, No ones buying adidas."

This fan is straight-out recruiting Edwards.

"Future heat legend."

"His proud father."

This fan isn't buying in on how the shoes look but still has the "Cool Uncle" title this year.

"These a** but I’d get my nephew a pair."

It's an Ant advertisement, but MJ's still the topic.

"MJ if he signed with Adidas."

Here are the rest of the fans who have shared their thoughts.

"Reaves shoes better."

"The marketing campaign for the post Lebron superstar has now begun."

"Those are gross looking."

"Copying Jordan is a weak look. Create your own lane. His game deserves more."

"AKA the worst commercial."

Former NBA player wasn't a fan of the technical foul on Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards made fans get up on their feet last night as he posterized Dario Saric. Edwards is a fearless finisher and he showcased that once more when he put the Golden State Warriors big man on a poster. After his dunk, he stared down Saric and later was issued a technical foul.

Austin Rivers, a former Wolves player, shared his thoughts on the technical foul.

"Can we stop giving guys techs for stare downs…it’s stupid and takes away from the game," Rivers posted on X. "Happened again tonight with Ant. Yall want guys to compete and play with an edge. It’s all passion nothing personal. Stop that Bs."

This isn't the first incident this season, as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks experienced the same situation.

