Watch: Anthony Edwards rises for thumping slam over Dario Saric

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves added another monster slam to his growing highlight reel. Edwards' latest victim was Dario Saric of the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves and Warriors faced off at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves were up by 10 points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Edwards was in the right corner when he received a pass from Naz Reid. He was being defended by Jonathan Kuminga, who did not do a great job of keeping him outside the paint.

"Ant-Man" drove to the basket with ease before dunking the ball all over Saric, who should not have jumped and tried to block the shot. The Warriors big man is not known for his vertical, while Edwards is.

Here's the video of Edwards' poster on Saric:

Anthony Edwards is having a fantastic season, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals entering Sunday's matchup. The Minnesota Timberwolves are also riding a five-game winning streak and looking like one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Edwards has taken the mantle as the team's official superstar, with Karl-Anthony Towns looking like the perfect second option. Rudy Gobert seems to have found his footing with the team, with head coach Chris Finch finally able to make the Twin Towers frontcourt work.

It's not crazy to think that if the Timberwolves continue to be among the best teams in the West, Edwards will get some consideration as the NBA MVP. He's coming off his best year last season, while the experience at the 2023 FIBA World Cup only elevated his game.

Anthony Edwards leads Timberwolves to win over Warriors

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 33 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-110 win over the Golden State Warriors. Edwards added six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Karl-Anthony Towns also had a big game with 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, while Rudy Gobert added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry did everything he could to try and help the Warriors prevent their third-straight loss. Curry finished with 38 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Klay Thompson had 16 points.

It was a struggle for the Warriors to defend Towns and Gobert in the paint, while failing to contain Edwards. The Timberwolves have now six games in a row to improve to 7-2 this season.

