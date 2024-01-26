IN PHOTOS: Celtics ace Jayson Tatum showcases new Tatum 2 ‘Wild Child’ colorway in Miami showdown

Jayson Tatum and the Jordan Brand collaboration recently released JT2, the second installment of the Boston Celtics' star signature shoe. Tatum showcased the newest colorway of the JT2 in recent a game against the Miami Heat, .

The Tatum 2 ‘Wild Child’ is the latest version of the sneaker and features a Black x Peach x Orange x Green colorway. The sole features the Jordan Brand logo on the side and Tatum's jersey number 0 at the back.

JT 2 has previously also been released in colorways such as Sunflower, Purple Rise, Tunnel Walk and Momma’s Boy colorways. It also has hidden details in it. Showcasing his relationship with his son, the shoe also has the message "Like Father, Like Son."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about the inspiration behind the shoe, Tatum said that it represents his growth in the game:

"You always want to be better than you were and constantly improve, so I hope the consumer feels and appreciates how much we put into this one. For me, it represents evolution and how much I’ve grown through this process," Tatum said about his new JT 2.

The Celtics defeated the Heat 110-143, registering their 35th win of the season. Tatum scored a game-high 26 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field. He also ended the game with eight rebounds and four assists.

The player has recently been selected as the starting lineup for the All-Star game, representing the Eastern Conference. This season he is averaging 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 42 games.

Jayson Tatum’s Tatum 2 details and price

The upper of the Tatum 2 features large foam along with textile pods which are strategically designed to handle the high pressure of the feet on the court. JT 2 can even allow the player to have a multidirectional movement.

The shoe also features a herringbone traction pattern. This feature on the outsole allows for more surface area coverage, reducing the pressure on feet. The also includes Air Strobel which allows for explosive movements on the floor. This feature helps the player to increase responsive movements, providing the Celtics star a smooth transition from heel to toe while maintaining durability.

JT 2 comes in several different sizes including kids and toddlers. Considering his love for shoes in his childhood, Tatum also wanted the shoes to be available for kids. For adults, the shoe has a retail price of $125, and for grade school kids, it is $95.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!