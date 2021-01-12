5 Players Philadelphia 76ers could target before the NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers are atop the Eastern Conference with seven wins through the first ten games. However, they need some upgrades if they want to make noise in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The Sixers have been in 'The Process' stage for a while now. If they do not make an impressive presence in the postseason, fans will be disappointed. Philadelphia has made several changes already this season, but the franchise are not done yet. With a new head coach, they could also be looking for new faces on the floor.
5 players the Philadelphia 76ers could target before the NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline was moved back temporarily for this season. Instead of February, it will come after the All-Star break and land on March 25th.
This gives teams that are trying to make a playoff push, like the Sixers, more time to assemble their final postseason roster. Here are five players the Philadelphia 76ers could potentially make a move for.
#1 - Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine is averaging 27.7 points through 11 games so far this season. He has been shooting lights out and continues to make shots in the clutch.
His ability to score late in games could be exactly what the Sixers need to win tight playoff games. The Philadelphia 76ers recently acquired Danny Green to help their 3-point shooting, so it is possible for them to package the former LA Lakers man and some draft picks in a deal for LaVine.
#2 - Buddy Hield
It is a bit of a surprise that Buddy Hield is still with Sacramento. After all, it seems like he has wanted out for quite a while now.
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like a real landing spot for the 28-year-old shooting guard. Hield would definitely be a solid upgrade to the starting lineup, but the only way to make this deal happen would be if the Sixers gave up future assets in the form of young players or draft picks.
#3 - James Harden
The biggest name for this upcoming trade deadline is James Harden. The NBA superstar would give the Philadelphia 76ers the instant boost they need to stay on top of the Eastern Conference. A potential acquisition would also make the Sixers the team to beat in the playoffs.
The problem is it would require giving up a star of their own and this trade becomes increasingly unlikely as each week goes by.
#4 - PJ Tucker
If a blockbuster trade were to happen between the Sixers and Rockets, PJ Tucker is the other main guy they should target.
One of the Sixers' problems in the past has been defense, though that aspect of their game is already off to a better start this year. Embiid and Simmons are up there with the best defenders in the league.
Tucker would be able to fill the defensive role of whichever star the Philadelphia 76ers would have to give up for Harden.
#5 - Derrick Rose
Yes, Derrick Rose. He may be getting up there in age but he is still playing well and the veteran presence he brings to the team could be a huge factor in the playoffs.
If the Philadelphia 76ers believe this is the year they can make a run to the Finals then the age should not matter too much. Also, it would not require too much to make this trade happen.
Published 12 Jan 2021, 01:10 IST