5 players Washington Wizards could target before the NBA trade deadline

After their blockbuster deal in the off-season, the Washington Wizards were primed to become a new powerhouse in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

With former league MVP, Russell Westbrook, joining a top-tier scorer Bradley Beal, it looked like a winning bet that was going to take the Washington Wizards to new heights.

However, things have not quite worked out in that direction in the nation's capital. The Washington Wizards are at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, after a dismal 2-8 start to the season. While their star duo has put on some incredible individual performances, that hasn't translated to wins for the franchise.

Five players the Washington Wizards should target before the NBA trade deadline

With Thomas Bryant out with a season-ending injury, the Washington Wizards will need to answer the burning question of what comes next.

One effective way out of this predicament would be to shake things up with new acquisitions that could turn around their fortunes and get them back on track. On that note, let's take a look at five players the Washington Wizards could target before the NBA trade deadline.

#1 Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

Derrick Rose is a former All-Star and one of the most talented players to have graced the hardwood. While he is nowhere close to his MVP form due to several injuries he has suffered during his career, Rose still has a lot left in the tank.

Advertisement

The player, whp has made a successful comeback in the NBA, could provide a much-needed spark for the Washington Wizards with awe-inspiring acrobatic finishes.

This is vintage @drose, folks. 🌹 #OnlyHere #DetroitUp



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! Grab your FREE trial 👉 https://t.co/eUdyYCqKC3 pic.twitter.com/uukBxrv1ey — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) January 5, 2021

Rose could be the third wheel at the Washington Wizards, leading the second unit on a nightly basis.

He is hungry for a title, and teaming up with Westbrook and Beal could potentially turn things around for all of them.

Advertisement

#2 Kyle Lowry

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry will probably not be an easy fit at the Washington Wizards, as he is still in the prime of his career and commands a big payout.

However, he could be the solution to all their current problems. Lowry's championship experience and calmness in tough situations could be invaluable attributes at the Washington Wizards.

Don't poke the bear... Kyle Lowry knocks down the TRIPLE to bring the @Raptors within one! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VDFbjsAJAP — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 11, 2021

He has been instrumental in the Toronto Raptor's success for many seasons and led Toronto as the primary ball-handler during their historic title run in 2019.

Kyle Lowry's former teammates Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka abandoned ship with the hopes of winning another title in LA. Perhaps Kyle Lowry could also consider a move that brings him back tp the limelight, but the Washington Wizards will need to add more pieces on top of this play to get there.