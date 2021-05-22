5 Players under pressure to perform during the 2021 NBA Playoffs

2021 NBA Playoffs tip-off later today, with many teams working hard on their respective battle plans. This season has been unlike any other season, with a plethora of injuries and players missing games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

5 players who need to prove their mettle in the upcoming 2021 NBA Playoffs

There is no doubt about the talent these players possess despite coming up short in some key moments that have been bumps in the road for their careers.

These All-Stars still have some iconic moments missing in their highlight reels. The upcoming NBA Playoffs are the perfect platform for the following players to change the current narratives about them.

5. Donovan Mitchell

NBA Playoffs average: 27.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

The 24-year old is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA today, with his team, the Utah Jazz, currently being the team with the highest number of wins in the NBA (52). Stepping into the post-season, the Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies in the 1st round. The NBA Playoffs have not been particularly fruitful for Donovan Mitchell despite some spectacular individual performances.

The Jazz have suffered early-round exits in all their last 3 NBA Playoff appearances, their most disappointing performance being last year when they blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

4. James Harden

NBA Playoffs average: 23.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has made 10 NBA Playoffs appearances, but has only made it to the NBA finals once. In that game he lost against the Miami Heat, who boasted a 'Big 3' of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. Despite having several accolades such as the 2018 NBA MVP, 3x scoring champion and 6x All-NBA first team, Harden has come up short in the post-season time and again.

Earlier this year the 9x NBA All-Star joined forces with his former OKC team-mate Kevin Durant and 2016 NBA champion Kyrie Irving in a quest to win an NBA championship, the only accomplishment missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

3. Russell Westbrook

NBA Playoffs average: 24.8 PPG, 7.7 APG, and 7.0 RPG

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is probably the most polarizing player in the NBA presently. He recently achieved one of his greatest accomplishments when he surpassed NBA veteran Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles ever.

The former NBA MVP, though, has received severe criticism regarding his post-season performances over the years, with critics going as far as to say that the 9x NBA All-star has been putting up empty numbers.

ESPN analyst and television personality Stephen A. Smith had this to say when the Wizards clinched a playoff spot this year:

When it comes to Russell Westbrook, I've seen this guy in four conference finals. I've seen this guy in the NBA Finals, But since Kevin Durant has departed from Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook has been out after the first round in three of the four years.

Just MAKING the playoffs? That’s what we’re celebrating now with our superstars??? pic.twitter.com/WTSEukhkyj — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 21, 2021

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Playoffs average: 23.7 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely under the radar in the upcoming NBA Playoffs. This is owing to his lackluster performance in the Orlando Bubble against the Miami Heat last year. The 2020 NBA defensive player of the year has had a dry spell in the NBA playoffs over the years despite being the most dominant player during the regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks were also the top seed in the NBA the previous 2 years with as many as 60 regular-season game wins in the 2018-19 NBA season.

The expectation, though, is that the Greek Freak could end his playoff drought this year. He has been nothing but sensational against some of the strongest teams in the NBA this season, defeating teams with the likes of Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.

1.Paul George

NBA Playoffs average: 20.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 3.8 APG

Paul George of the LA Clippers

Paul George has had a great season this year with the LA Clippers shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.1% from the 3-point line. That being said, his playoff performances, especially from last year, continue to haunt him. PG13 had suffered 4 straight 1st round eliminations before the 2019-20 season. However, the biggest play-off failure of Paul George's career came last year in the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the Orlando bubble. The LA Clippers, despite having a 3-1 lead, lost to a relatively inexperienced Denver Nuggets in the semi-finals.

The 7x NBA All-star is definitely looking for redemption in the upcoming NBA Playoffs, especially now since the Clippers have added veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who has certainly completed the team.