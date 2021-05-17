5 players that have the most to prove in the 2021 NBA playoffs

With the 2021 NBA playoffs fast approaching, the spotlight will be on a few players to perform for their teams. Although every player is expected to work harder, the performances of some will be met with extra scrutiny.

As much as there is a lot on the line for every team, players have their own hurdles to clear. The 2021 NBA playoffs is another opportunity for top players to show how impactful they are to their teams.

Five players who need to make a loud statement in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Some players are haunted by dreadful past performances that they are willing to erase. With the 2021 NBA playoffs, these players can shake off those demons and ultimately validate their status as superstars.

Here are the top five players who have a lot to prove in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#5 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

Regular season MVPs have not always performed at the same level in the NBA playoffs. While some have helped their teams make deep runs in the playoffs, others get ice cold as they seemingly crack under pressure.

With Jokic leading the 2020-21 regular-season rankings, a lot of attention will be paid to the Denver Nuggets center to see if he can recreate his regular-season performance.

Nikola Jokic tonight became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7.



Entering tonight, no player had recorded a triple-double through three quarters of a Game 7 over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/uzMFnfB6LK — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 16, 2020

Nikola Jokic performed spectacularly in the 2020 NBA playoffs and helped his team reach the Western Conference Finals before bowing out to the LA Lakers. Even as the NBA playoffs is the biggest stage in professional basketball and comes with its fair share of pressure, it has doubled for The Joker as he is expected to continue recording MVP-worthy performances.

#4 Paul George

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers

The NBA community has always been disappointed by Paul George's display in the postseason as the guard came into the NBA with potential. In his eleven years in the league, he has made the NBA playoffs nine times but has been unable to help his team advance past the Conference Finals.

In 2012, Paul George and the Indiana Pacers exited in the first round of the NBA playoffs following Paul's .118 shooting from beyond the arc. More recently, George registered a .275 3-point shooting in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The LA Clippers only made it through because of Kahwi Leonard's efforts.

Several examples show Paul's shooting slump in the NBA playoffs, which is a testament to his terrible playoffs record. In his second season with the LA Clippers, he has another opportunity to prove himself in the playoffs.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the current NBA regular season MVP, following back-to-back wins in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. However, the Milwaukee Bucks have not made it past the Eastern Conference Finals in the two years they were led by the regular season MVP.

Milwaukee Bucks: Why Giannis Antetokounmpo is set up for playoff success https://t.co/jw36dgJBUZ — GameDayBlog Powered by SportsBook-Live.com (@GameDayBlog1) May 10, 2021

Giannis pulled his weight in each of those appearances but lost to tactical superiority as he was forced into uncomfortable positions throughout. The Miami Heat did a great job marshaling the forward in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as he had 47% shot attempts from the restricted area in the 2020 NBA playoffs compared to his regular-season 52.6% shooting.

He also shot 3 of 19 and made 2 long-range shots out of 13 attempts in the first three games against the Heat. Although he left Game 4 early and was unavailable for Game 5, his field goal percentage was one of the lowest from an MVP in the NBA playoffs.

#2 James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has made the NBA playoffs for 11 out of his 13 seasons in the league. His outstanding performances in the regular season are outrightly non-existent the instant he steps into playoff action.

"The Beard" has had one of the worst runs in the NBA playoffs for a superstar, shooting woefully from beyond the arc. In the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Harden made 19 of 78 3-point attempts (24.4%) in the 7-game stretch.

Harden has less workload in the Brooklyn Nets, all thanks to his partnership with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Even as the guard will get as much help from both superstars and increase their chances of championship contention, he still has to prove himself as an elite shooter in the NBA playoffs.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The debate over who is the greatest of all time in the NBA is not going away any time soon. The 2021 NBA playoffs is another opportunity for LeBron James to let his work on the court speak for him.

Eighteen years in, Game No. 1,570 of his regular season and playoffs career combined, groin and ankle injuries hampering him in the last few seasons, and LeBron James is still as unstoppable as it gets with a head of steam in transition. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 17, 2021

LeBron James has made ten NBA playoffs appearances and has four rings to show for it. While King James is known to excel at every level of the game, there is an increased pressure for him to secure the second back-to-back championship of his career.

There is no denying that LeBron will play his heart out in every match to guarantee a deep run for his team. Nonetheless, everyone will be waiting to see if the Akron Hammer can replicate his 2012 and 2013 NBA playoffs display.