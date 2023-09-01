5 players who have the most rebounds in NBA history

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond made headlines this week after proclaiming himself the greatest rebounder in NBA history. However, many fans were quick to point out that Drummond doesn’t even rank among the Top 10 all-time leaders in total career rebounds or rebounds per game.

Drummond currently ranks just 43rd all-time in total rebounds at 9,963 and 13th all-time in rebounds per game at 12.7 rpg. Meanwhile, some of the all-time leaders in total rebounds have more than double the number of rebounds that Drummond has so far.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who have corralled the most rebounds in NBA history:

Top 5 leaders in total career rebounds in NBA history

NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain

5. Moses Malone (16,212 career rebounds)

NBA legend Moses Malone

Coming in at No. 5 is NBA legend Moses Malone. The big man recorded 16,212 rebounds over his 19 seasons in the league. Malone finished his career with an average of 12.2 rpg (15th all-time). His best individual rebounding season came in 1978-79 with the Houston Rockets, when he averaged 17.6 RPG.

4. Elvin Hayes (16,279 career rebounds)

NBA legend Elvin Hayes

NBA legend Elvin Hayes ranks No. 4 all-time with 16,279 rebounds over 16 seasons. Hayes averaged 12.5 rpg (14th all-time) for his career, including a career-best 18.1 rpg in the 1973-74 season with the Capital Bullets.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (17,440 career rebounds)

LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Coming in third is LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 17,440 rebounds over 20 seasons. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 11.2 rpg (24th all-time) for his career. He posted a career-high 16.9 rpg in the 1975-76 season with the Lakers.

2. Bill Russell (21,620 career rebounds)

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell

Ranking No. 2 is Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell recorded a whopping 21,620 rebounds over his 13-year career. The legendary big man averaged 22.5 rpg (second all-time) for his career and peaked at 24.7 rpg in the 1963-64 season with the Celtics.

1. Wilt Chamberlain (23,924 career rebounds)

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain

Finally, coming in at No. 1 as the NBA’s all-time leader in rebounding is legend Wilt Chamberlain with a ridiculous 23,924 rebounds over 14 seasons. Chamberlain also averaged an NBA record 22.9 rpg for his career, peaking at 27.2 rpg in the 1960-61 season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

