5 players who could retire after 2023-24 NBA title

Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem retired following the Heat’s 2023 NBA Finals run after 20 seasons. Haslem was the oldest player in the league at 43 years old. Following his retirement, there is now a new crop of aging players who are among the most likely to retire after next season. However, for each of these players, winning next year’s NBA title would likely increase their chances of calling it a career.

So, on that note, here are five players who could retire if they win the 2024 NBA title:

Five players who could retire if they win the 2024 NBA title

5. P.J. Tucker

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward P.J. Tucker

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward P.J. Tucker is set to enter his 13th season and is already 38 and will turn 39 in May 2024. While Tucker still offers some value as a 3-and-D wing, his offense has been waning in recent seasons. This comes as he averaged just 3.5 points per game last season, his lowest scoring mark since his rookie season in 2007. Meanwhile, he isn’t as elite of a defender as he once was.

The veteran forward spoke in May about his desire to keep playing. However, he noted that it will depend on his ability to still be effective:

“Once you get up there, it’s like ‘Alright’, but at the same time, you still gotta be able to play.

“You can have pride all you want. If you can’t play no more, then it’s kinda pointless.”

So, if the Sixers overcome their current predicament involving star guard James Harden’s trade request and win the 2024 title, Tucker could go out on a high note. However, even if Philly fails to take home the championship, Tucker could still retire since he already won his first title with Milwaukee in 2021.

4. Al Horford

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford is set to enter his 17th season. Horford is coming off a productive year with the Celtics, in which he played a key role in Boston’s Eastern Conference finals run.

However, the 37-year-old is still clearly on the downswing of his career as he averaged a career-low 9.8 ppg last season. So, with the Celtics being a 2024 title favorite, Horford could opt to retire if he secures his first championship after turning 38 in June.

3. Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry

Entering his 18th season, Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is already 37 and will turn 38 in March 2024. Lowry played a key role for the Toronto Raptors during their 2019 NBA title run. However, he has since been relegated to more of a role-player status with the Heat. Lowry averaged just 11.2 ppg last season, his lowest scoring mark since 2010. Meanwhile, he shot just 40.4%.

Miami has also been actively looking to upgrade its point guard position throughout the offseason. So, this could mark Lowry’s last season being a big part of the Heat’s rotation. If Miami makes another miraculous NBA finals run and wins the 2024 title, it would mark a prime opportunity for Lowry to call it quits.

Former Phoenix Suns veteran point guard Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul is entering his 19th season. Meanwhile, he is already 38 and will turn 39 in May 2024. So, this season may represent Paul’s last chance to play a key role on a title contender.

Paul was still highly effective when he was available for Phoenix last season, as he averaged 13.9 ppg and 8.9 apg. However, he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons as he hasn’t played over 70 games in a single season since 2016.

So, Paul is another prime candidate to go out on a high note with his first NBA title in 2024. If he does so, it would only further cement his status among the greatest point guards in NBA history.

1. LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James doesn’t have much left to prove as he has already won four NBA titles and is the league’s all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, he is entering his 21st season and will be turning 39 in December. This is already far past the age that many players retire, as James will become just the sixth player to play at least 21 seasons, per ESPN.

So, while LeBron is still performing at a star level (28.9 ppg last season), he could call it quits following a potential fifth title in 2024. James already hinted at his inevitable retirement following the Lakers’ loss to Denver in the Western Conference finals.

However, he ultimately decided to run it back for Year 21. James made it clear, though, that if he ever feels like he can no longer give it his all, he could call it a career.

“The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game?” James said at the 2023 ESPYS Awards in July.

“The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day, I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

