5 NBA teams that need a 3-and-D player on their rosters for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NBA season is only a few weeks away from starting, and teams appear to have sorted out their rosters ahead of the upcoming campaign. Still, while most teams have addressed a few of their needs, there are those that need to work on their perimeter defense.

For the past few years, 3-and-D players have been important in the league. Players who have the ability to perform at a high level on defense while being a reliable shooter from long distance are important to any contending team. Players like Bruce Brown, Klay Thompson and Jrue Holiday have helped teams win titles with their specific set of skills.

Who are some of the NBA's best 3-and-D players?

Defensive players who can knock down 3-pointers have the ability to turn things around. According to CraftedNBA, the three best 3-and-D players are Herbert Jones, Derrick White and John Konchar.

Two of the three mentioned players are known by fans as lockdown defenders. Konchar is a bit of a surprise, but he's as capable of a defender as Jones and White. His effort on the defensive end affects the Memphis Grizzlies and can shift the momentum.

Here are the teams that are in need of a three-and-D player ahead of the upcoming season.

#5, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast one of the league's best backcourts. Both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are great offensive threats but aren't that impactful on defense. Additionally, Isaac Okoro, their starting small forward, hasn't impressed the people with his perimeter defense.

The Cavs are trying to contend, but they'll need a 3-and-D player to make a deep postseason run.

#4, Denver Nuggets

Although the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 title, they might not be able to do a repeat. Over the summer, they weren't able to re-sign Bruce Brown, whose sole role was based on his 3-and-D skills. While they still have great players, Brown was at the top as a 3-and-D player.

To defend their title, they may need to pursue a player like Brown before the start of the season.

#3, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings was one of the best offensive-centered teams last season. The team could improve from that if it gets a 3-and-D player who could elevate their perimeter defense as their interior defense could suffer.

It might be easier for them to improve on their defense since coach Mike Brown is known to be a defensive-minded leader in the NBA.

#2, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker headline the Phoenix Suns' offense. Additionally, they have Bradley Beal, one of the league's best offensive guards. Deandre Ayton is also focused more on contributing on the offensive end.

While they have players who could contribute on defense, they aren't at the top when it comes to premier perimeter defense. They'll need more than a Josh Okogie to stop opposing teams on the defensive end.

#1, Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could have one of the best seasons in 2023-24. However, defense will play a huge role in their quest to lead Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to a championship.

The Mavs are aware that they need a 3-and-D guy but haven't addressed that need so far.