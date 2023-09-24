"Why do you support that $230,000,000 fraud?": NBA fans trash LeBron James over rooting for Deshaun Watson's Browns after crushing Titans

After LA Lakers star LeBron James showed his support on social media for the Cleveland Browns as they beat the Tennessee Titans 27-3 on Sunday, fans criticized James for cheering on a team that employs Deshaun Watson, whose reputation has been tainted by scandal.

Fans weren't mincing their words when they saw that James had shown support for the Browns on X (Twitter).

Watson's five-year, $230 million extension runs through 2026, so he could be around the league for some time.

After seeing his post on X, fans shared their feelings. Most didn't find it fitting for a four-time MVP to root for someone who's had recent issues.

Here are some of the best reactions.

The NFL suspended Watson, who did not play in the 2021 season for the Houston Texans, for 11 games last season, in addition to a $5 million fine, for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

According to the Associated Press, "more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions when he played for Houston." Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him.

This isn't the first time that LeBron James was criticized for rooting for the Browns

As a worldwide superstar, LeBron James has had his share of critics. In whatever he does or says, people often find ways to criticize him. Earlier this year, that's exactly what happened after he showed support for the Cleveland Browns, who still employ Watson.

As for the Lakers star forward, he was likely only showing support for Watson, as an athlete, and nothing more. But it wasn't a good look after he posted on X his support for the quarterback.

"Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns" LeBron posted on X.

Fans weren't happy with how James showed support for someone who's had to deal with complaints about sexual assault. For this reason, he only tweeted about the team in his most recent post about the Browns. But that still hasn't changed how most of his fans think about him supporting Cleveland.

James grew up a Dallas Cowboys fans but told the public that he couldn't support the team anymore. This came as a result of how the team owner, Jerry Jones, handled players kneeling for the national anthem. Cleveland is James' hometown team. He grew up in nearby Akron, Ohio.

