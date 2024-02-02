5 players snubbed from 2024 NBA All-Star nomination in Western Conference ft. James Harden

The much-anticipated list of reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star game has finally been announced. Players like Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Kawhi Leonard, who were expected to make the list, were indeed named to this year's All-Star Game.

However, as with any season, there are some names that have been left out. This is expected, considering the level of talent in the league. However, that does not mean that fans won't debate that their favorite players deserve a spot.

Here are five snubs from this year's All-Star roster.

5 NBA players snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star team from the Western Conference

#1 Domantas Sabonis (19.9 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 8.0 apg)

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been averaging a near triple-double and is second only to Nikola Jokic in the total number of triple-doubles this season at 13. While he isn't flashy, he is certainly effective.

The Sacramento Kings wouldn't be where they are now if it wasn't for Sabonis' contributions. Should one of the players who are already on the 2024 NBA All-Star team get hurt, Sabonis should be one of the first people considered to be a replacement.

#2 De'Aaron Fox (27.2 ppg, 5.5 apg, 46.7 FG%)

De'Aaron Fox

Domantas Sabonis is not the only player from the Sacramento Kings to be snubbed from this year's All-Star game. His running mate, De'Aaron Fox, is also having a tremendous season that warrants some recognition.

The Kings look like a real playoff team now, and Fox is another huge reason for it. He controls the pace of the game and is the go-to guy in clutch moments. He can certainly score, but one of his best traits is getting his teammates involved.

His scoring averages alone are enough for him to be considered one of the biggest snubs for the 2024 NBA All-Star game.

#3 James Harden (17.2 ppg, 8.5 apg, 41.3 3pt%)

James Harden

James Harden's performance this season is a far cry from the kind of production that he gave on a nightly basis when he was with the Houston Rockets. He is no longer a threat to score 50 points on a nightly basis, but he isn't ineffective either.

Yes, his start with the LA Clippers was terrible. However, the Clippers have turned it around significantly, and Harden is a huge reason they are now surging. His playmaking makes it easier for his teammates to score, and he is on pace to have his best performance from beyond the arc.

#4 Alperen Sengun (21.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 5.1 apg, 54.1 FG%)

Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun is not getting the kind of recognition he deserves for the level of play he's shown this season. Perhaps a part of that is because he's playing with the Houston Rockets, a team that has struggled to get wins since they traded James Harden.

However, the Rockets are on pace to win over 30 games for the first time since Harden was traded, and Sengun is a huge reason for that. He is leading the team in points and rebounds per game and is also their most efficient scorer, making 54.1% of his shots on an average of 15.9 attempts per game.

His inclusion in the 2024 NBA All-Star game would have been great for him, but he will likely have plenty of chances in the coming years if he keeps up his performance.

#5 Victor Wembanyama (20.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.2 bpg, 46.5 FG%)

Victor Wembanyama

The NBA hasn't had a rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2011. Some fans might have felt that it would finally happen in the 2024 NBA All-Star game when Victor Wembanyama showed what he was capable of, but it was not to be.

The San Antonio Spurs are the worst team in the Western Conference, but that can't be blamed on Wemby. He is leading the NBA in blocks and has had a great rookie year.

It would have been a great narrative if Wembanyama ended up becoming one of the 2024 NBA All-Star players in his first year, the same way Tim Duncan did back in his maiden season, considering that he is the Spurs' first number-one overall pick since then.

