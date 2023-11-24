5 players who could be traded before 2023-24 NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is when teams decide whether they want to make changes or remain with the group they started the season with. For this season, there is a chance that certain players will switch teams before the deadline.

One of the biggest trades before the deadline this season came through when James Harden was shipped to the LA Clippers after refusing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers struggled to get a win during their first few games with Harden, but they finally found their footing when Russell Westbrook decided to come off the bench.

When is the NBA trade deadline this season?

The NBA trade deadline is a period of time when teams usually rush their decisions. For the ongoing season, the deadline is February 8, 2024. The league has scheduled it days before the All-Star Weekend so that the attention isn't taken away from the annual event.

A notable name who's had to deal with being traded during the All-Star break was DeMarcus Cousins (in 2017). The former star big man found out during his time in New Orleans that he was traded by the Sacramento Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed him, which changed the trajectory of his career.

There have been several other cases where a star was traded during the deadline and the attention shifted from a major event. Since then, the league changed the dates.

#5 Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has been a great role player for the LA Lakers. However, they need someone who can leave a lasting impact as their tertiary star.

Reaves might get moved before the NBA trade deadline and change things up for the Lakers.

#4 OG Anunoby

Always a part of trade talks, OG Anunoby could get traded this season. He's regarded as a reliable starter who could bring something to any team that acquires him.

Whether he's dealt during the NBA trade deadline or not, the receiving team will get a huge advantage.

#3 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole hasn't been a great help for the Washington Wizards this season. His disappointing campaign could lead him to get moved before the NBA trade deadline this season.

He's currently shooting 39.5% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, which is his second-worst shooting efficiency.

#2 Alex Caruso

The Lakers have drawn interest in trading for Alex Caruso. A potential reunion could be a positive for the team as he's an experienced player in the league. The Chicago Bulls are open to trading him this season.

Caruso is a great two-way star who can help the Lakers address their problems on the court.

#1 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the Lakers' number-one trade target this season. Now that the Bulls are open to trading the star, acquiring him before the NBA trade deadline will fix the problems that the Los Angeles team is currently facing. This could also encourage LaVine to play a better brand of basketball.

LaVine's massive contract is the only issue, but once that's figured out, the Lakers could easily acquire him.