Top 5 NBA players most likely to be available for trade after 2023-24 season

In the NBA, trade deals can occasionally catch fans off guard, so it's wise to start considering potential trades early. Even though there is still more than a month left before the 2023-2024 season begins and five months before the trade deadline, there are already names to watch out for.

Typically, players who end up on the trade block come from struggling teams. Given this factor and their perceived value, here is a list of players who could be traded before or at the Feb. 8, 2024 trade deadline.

NBA stars who could be traded soon

#5, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had a disappointing season as they missed the playoffs after a loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. Such a lackluster season might prompt them to consider trading their high-flying player, Zach LaVine, who has a guaranteed contract until the 2025-2026 season and a player option for the following year.

Last season, LaVine played 77 games and averaged 24.8 points per game, which included an impressive 38.4% shooting from beyond the arc on 5.8 3-point attempts per game. Additionally, he contributed 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Exploring a trade involving LaVine could bring the Bulls a substantial return in terms of assets and players.

#4, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks didn't make significant improvements during the offseason. Their moves included drafting high-potential player Kobe Bufkin at No. 15, adding shooters Wesley Matthews and Patty Mills and re-signing Dejounte Murray. They also traded John Collins without receiving much in return.

If Trae Young and the Hawks have another disappointing season, it's possible that the star point guard could be looking for a change of scenery.

Young's efficiency took a hit last season, with him averaging 26.2 ppg on 42.9% shooting from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, numbers below his career averages. However, Young could be a valuable asset for a more well-constructed team in need of scoring, floor spacing and playmaking.

He has a guaranteed contract until the 2025-2026 season.

#3, Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last season, and his addition was seamless. He had a remarkable year, highlighted by an incredible performance where he scored a career-high 71 points in a single game.

However, persistent rumors suggest that Mitchell may be interested in joining the New York Knicks. Although he is still under contract until the 2024-2025 season, with a player option for the following year, the Cavaliers could explore trade options if circumstances take a turn for the worse.

Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 ppg with impressive shooting efficiency, boasting splits of 48.4% from the field, 38.6% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the free-throw line last season.

#2, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a move that raised eyebrows when they acquired Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2022, and the compatibility of this trade has raised concerns. As a result, the upcoming season promises to be intriguing for the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, particularly after their early exit from the playoffs last season.

Towns had a somewhat underwhelming season, posting averages of just 20.8 ppg, his lowest since his rookie year, along with career lows of 8.1 rpg and 0.6 bpg.

If it turns out that he doesn't mesh well with Gobert, his trade value could be higher, potentially making him a trade candidate.

#1, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden has expressed his desire for a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers, lacking a star partner for Joel Embiid, face uncertainty in their quest to reach the conference finals. Despite his underwhelming performance in the playoffs last year, the reigning Most Valuable Player, who averaged 33.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, and 4.2 apg, still has the potential to fetch the Sixers substantial value in a trade.

It will be intriguing to observe the impact that new coach Nick Nurse will have. Additionally, the team has made interesting acquisitions in Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley, Danny Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. These additions could bring a fresh dynamic to the squad.

However, if circumstances take a negative turn, "The Process" in Philadelphia could come to a close.